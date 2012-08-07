版本:
TEXT-S&P assigns 'BB' rating to Community Health Systems notes

Aug 7 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
ratings to the proposed $1.25 billion senior secured notes due 2018 to be
borrowed by CHS/Community Health Systems Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of
Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems Inc. We rated the notes
'BB' (two notches higher than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company)
with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90% to
100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company will
use the proceeds of this new issue to repay a portion of the term loan B that
matures in 2014. 

The corporate credit rating on Community Health is 'B+' and remains unchanged, 
as does the stable rating outlook. The rating reflects our assessment of the 
company's business risk profile as "fair" (according to our criteria), because 
of its large, relatively diversified portfolio of hospitals that helps the 
company manage uncertain reimbursement and spread local market risk over many 
markets. The rating is also based on our view of the company's financial risk 
profile as "highly leveraged," reflected in our expectation that the current 
debt to EBITDA level of about 5.3x, will remain largely unchanged. This 
viewpoint includes our belief that Community Health will use its cash flow to 
fund acquisitions and not repay debt. We believe acquisitions will remain a 
key strategy to increase earnings, particularly as a difficult reimbursement 
environment and relatively flat patient volume trends (adjusted for outpatient 
visits) continue to pressure profitability. (For the latest complete corporate 
credit rating rationale, see Standard & Poor's full analysis on Community 
Health, published March 28, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

Community Health Systems Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                          B+/Stable/--

New Rating

CHS/Community Health Systems Inc.
 Senior Secured
   $1.25B notes due 2018                          BB
     Recovery rating                              1

