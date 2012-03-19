版本:
Fitch affirms Dupont's Idr At 'a'; outlook stable

March 19 User	
NEW YORK, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating 	
(IDR) of E.I DuPont de Nemours and Company's (NYSE: DD; DuPont) at 'A'. A full 	
list of ratings affirmed follows at the end of this release.	
	
The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
The ratings reflect DuPont's strong business profile, solid liquidity, 	
substantial free cash flow generation and Fitch's expectations that the company 	
will de-lever over the next 12-18 months. 	
	
DuPont benefits from end-market diversification and global reach (particularly 	
into emerging markets), integrated operations and leading market positions and 	
brands across multiple segments. The company's product portfolio is primarily 	
R&D-based and often patent protected, enabling sustainable market advantages and	
high operating margins.	
	
Fitch expects 2012 results to be driven by solid volumes in the agricultural and	
food ingredient businesses with some restocking and volume improvement in the 	
industrial businesses. The second half of 2011 saw lower volumes in electronics 	
and communications on destocking and performance chemicals as a result of the 	
economic slowdown in Europe and Asia.  	
	
Financial leverage increased with the Danisco A/S acquisition for $7 billion 	
using cash on hand, $2 billion in new notes and $1 billion in commercial paper. 	
At Dec. 31, 2011, total debt/EBITDA was 2.1 times(x) and net debt/EBITDA was 	
1.5.  Fitch expects leverage to drop to mid-cycle levels (total debt/EBITDA well	
below 2x) exhibited prior to the acquisition over the next 12-18 months.	
	
Liquidity should remain strong with expected free cash flow generation after 	
capital expenditures and dividends of at least $1 billion in 2012, $3.6 billion 	
in cash on hand and $4.4 billion in available credit at Dec. 31, 2011.  The 	
company's $3.5 billion revolver is due in February 2015 and contains a 	
debt-to-capital covenant with a maximum of 67%. Near-term maturities are quite 	
manageable with $817 million coming due in 2012, $1.245 billion due in 2013, 	
$1.669 billion due in 2014, $1.465 billion due in 2015, and $1.494 billion due 	
in 2016. 	
	
A rating concern is the underfunding of the pension funds. The U.S. pension 	
plans with plan assets were underfunded by $6.894 billion at Dec. 31, 2011. 	
Fitch expects that annual contributions for 2013 will need to increase beyond 	
the roughly $500 million made in 2010 and early 2012.  	
	
Catalysts for a Downgrade or a Negative Outlook would be failure to reduce the 	
company's gross and net leverage over the next 12-18 months whether as a result 	
of lower internally generated cash flow or significant acquisitions, or 	
shareholder-friendly actions. 	
	
Faster-than-expected debt reduction coupled with the company's ongoing strong 	
ability to generate profits and cash flows could be catalysts for an upgrade or 	
a Positive Outlook.	
	
Fitch affirms the following ratings:	
	
--Issuer Default Rating at 'A';	
	
--$3.5 billion unsecured bank revolver at  'A';	
	
--Senior unsecured notes at  'A';	
	
--Senior unsecured debentures at 'A';	
	
--Short term IDR at 'F1';	
	
--Commercial Paper at 'F1'.	
	
Contact:	
	
Primary Analyst	
	
Monica M. Bonar	
	
Senior Director	
	
+1-212-908-0579	
	
Fitch, Inc.	
	
One State Street Plaza	
	
New York, NY 10004	
	
Secondary Analyst	
	
Sean T. Sexton, CFA	
	
Managing Director	
	
+1-312-368-3130	
	
Committee Chairperson	
	
Glen Grabelsky	
	
Managing Director	
	
+1-212-908-0577

