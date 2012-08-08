版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms 3 Duke Energy Indiana LOC-supported ratings

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA/A-1+'
ratings on three bond issues supported by Duke Energy Indiana Inc. letters of
credit (LOC) and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where
they were placed on July 20, 2012 (see list).

The long- and short-term components of our ratings on the series 2009A-4 and 
2009A-5 bonds are based on our long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on, 
as well as the joint support provided by, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. 
('A+/A-1'), the LOC provider, and Duke Energy Indiana Inc. ('BBB+/A-2'), the 
obligor, assuming a low correlation level between the LOC provider and 
obligor. 

The long- and short-term components of our rating on the series 2009A-3 bonds 
are based on our long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on, as well as the 
joint support provided by, Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd. ('A+/A-1'), the LOC 
provider, and Duke Energy Indiana Inc. ('BBB+/A-2'), the obligor, assuming a 
low correlation level between the LOC provider and obligor. 

The long-term components of our ratings address full and timely payments of 
interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option. 
The short-term components of our ratings address full and timely payments of 
interest and principal when the bondholders have exercised the put option. 

Today's rating actions reflect the July 25, 2012, lowering of our long-term 
issuer credit rating on Duke Energy Indiana Inc. to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and our 
removal of that rating from CreditWatch negative.

Changes to our ratings on the bonds can result from, among other things, 
changes to our ratings on the LOC provider or obligor, changes to our 
correlation assumption, the expiration or termination of the LOCs, or 
amendments to the transactions' terms. 

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available at 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Duke Energy Corp. Rating Lowered To 'BBB+' From 'A-'; Progress Energy 
Inc. 'BBB+' Rating Affirmed; Outlook Is Negative, July 25, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of 
Credit-Supported Debt, July 6, 2009
     -- Joint-Support Criteria Update, April 22, 2009

RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
 
Transaction         CUSIP             Rating

                                  To           From
Indiana Finance Authority
US$77.125 mil environ ref rev bnds (for the Dayton Power & Light Co. project) 
ser 2009A-3 due 12/01/2039
                455054AG1         AAA/A-1+     AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+
   
US$77.125 mil environ ref rev bnds (for the Dayton Power & Light Co. project) 
ser 2009A-4 due 12/01/2039                            
                455054AJ5         AAA/A-1+     AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+

US$50 mil environ ref rev bnds (for the Dayton Power & Light Co. project) ser 
2009A-5 due 10/01/2040                                        
                455054AF3         AAA/A-1+     AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+

