TEXT-S&P: Cincinnati Bell rtgs unaffected by IPO plans

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating and
outlook on Cincinnati-based diversified telecommunications operator Cincinnati
Bell Inc. (CBI; B/Stable/--) are not immediately affected by the
company's filing of a Form S-11 regarding its intention to pursue an initial
public offering (IPO) of CyrusOne, its data center operations. The proposed
offering amount is $300 million, and we expect that CBI will retain majority
ownership of the 
operating partnership formed under CyrusOne's new organizational structure. We 
expect CBI to use a portion of IPO proceeds, along with a debt offering at 
CyrusOne, to pay down existing debt at CBI. Over time, as CBI reduces its 
ownership in CyrusOne through potential subsequent share sales, it expects to 
ultimately reduce debt to EBITDA at CBI to the 2x to 3x range. This compares 
with about 5.1x on a reported basis as of June 30, 2012, and 5.5x including 
our adjustments for operating leases and postretirement liabilities. However, 
initially we would expect leverage at CBI to remain relatively flat after the 
partial IPO due to the modest offering size. At minimum, the company will need 
to repay roughly $400 million of debt at CBI to remain in compliance with its 
4x senior leverage covenants in the existing indentures, permitting the 
separation of the data center business. 

As stated in our bulletin on May 9, 2012, the data center business has the 
highest growth prospects for the company. We assume the remaining wireline 
business will continue facing secular pressure and access-line losses, and 
that the wireless business will be under considerable competitive threats from 
larger national carriers. Accordingly, we would likely view the business risk 
profile of CBI, excluding the data center operations, as marginally weaker. As 
a result, although we expect leverage to come down at CBI over time with 
subsequent CyrusOne share offerings, we would likely require tighter financial 
risk parameters to maintain the current 'B' rating, limiting a possible 
upgrade.

