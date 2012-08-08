版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三 23:16 BJT

BAXTER/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 8 Baxter International Inc : * Moodys assigns a3 rating to baxters new note offering; outlook stable * Rpt-moodys assigns a3 rating to baxters new note offering; outlook stable

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐