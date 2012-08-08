TEXT-S&P rates Bankinter Spanish mortgage covered bonds

Aug 8 - OVERVIEW -- We are assigning 'A' ratings, with a negative outlook, to Bankinter S.A.'s mortgage covered bonds. -- The ratings are five notches higher than our long-term rating on Bankinter, which is the maximum possible uplift under our covered bond criteria given the Spanish legal framework and a high asset-liability mismatch. -- Our negative outlook on the covered bond ratings reflects our negative outlook on Bankinter's issuer credit rating, as any rating action on the bank would directly affect the ratings assigned to the mortgage covered bonds it has issued, all else being equal. MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' long-term credit ratings to Bankinter S.A.'s (BB+/Negative/B) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias"). At the same time, we have assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on these covered bonds (see list below). The covered bonds are senior secured debt issued by Bankinter. According to our criteria, we view the covered bond ratings as issue ratings that are linked to our issuer credit rating (ICR) on the issuer (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published Dec. 16, 2009). Under our criteria for rating covered bonds, we evaluate the maximum potential rating on a covered bond program as the bank's ICR plus the maximum number of notches of ratings uplift. The maximum number of notches of uplift results from our assessment and classification of the program's asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk and the program categorization. When determining the program categorization, we consider primarily our view of the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access external financing or monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered bonds to one of three distinct categories. Under our criteria, to achieve the maximum potential number of notches of uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be commensurate with the target credit enhancement. Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we have categorized Bankinter's mortgage covered bonds in category "1" and determined a "high" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, these combinations enable us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential ratings uplift of five notches above our long-term ICR on Bankinter. Based on our criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow stresses from the latest information we received from the issuer, we have assessed that the overcollateralization available to support Bankinter's cedulas hipotecarias is commensurate with the maximum ratings uplift above the long-term ICR on Bankinter. Therefore, we have assigned our 'A' long-term ratings to Bankinter's mortgage covered bonds, which reflects this maximum ratings uplift of five notches. At the same time, we have assigned a negative outlook to the 'A' ratings on these covered bonds. This reflects the fact that, all other things remaining equal, any rating action on Bankinter would automatically lead to a corresponding rating action on its covered bonds. Our ratings on Bankinter's mortgage covered bonds follow our analysis of the issuer's asset and cash flow information as of June 30, 2012. We assess the cover pool's credit risk as per our "Criteria for Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities," published March 1, 2002, "Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions," published Jan. 6, 2009, "Principles Of Credit Ratings," published Feb. 16, 2011, and "Expanding European Covered Bond Universe Puts Spotlight on Key Analytics," published July 16, 2004. We evaluate cash flows generated by the cover pool, and the cash flow required to service outstanding covered bonds under severe economic conditions. This evaluation aims to determine whether the assets in the cover pool are sufficient to meet the payments on the covered bonds in a timely manner. Our cash flow analysis assesses the cover pool's performance by considering: -- Credit risk (as described in the paragraphs below); -- Interest rate and currency risk; -- ALMM risk resulting from cash flow mismatches between assets and liabilities in terms of maturity, and from market value mismatches if the program has to liquidate assets; -- Prepayment risk and servicing costs; and -- An appropriate stress-testing of these risks, using our cash flow model (Imake). In our modeling, we use cash flow assumptions as per our general cash flow criteria, because we consider these to be appropriate to apply to covered bonds, due to the similar cash flow risk nature of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and covered bonds (see "Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions," published Nov. 20, 2003, and "Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions" published Jan. 6, 2009). The ratings on the covered bonds reflect our expectation of timely payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the final maturity date of the covered bonds. As of March 31, 2012, the key characteristics of the combined residential mortgage books of the three entities were: Classification of ALMM mismatch High Program categorization 1 Maximum potential rating A Current available credit enhancement (%) 92.96 Target credit enhancement commensurate with the highest credit rating (%) 79.05 Note that we calculate the current credit enhancement as assets/liabilities. ALMM--Asset-liability mismatch. LIABILITIES MATURITY PROFILE Year Percentage of covered bonds outstanding (%) 2012 0.00 2013 31.78 2014 27.43 2015 17.59 2016 11.20 2017 8.00 2018 1.60 2020 1.60 2022 0.80 TOTAL 100.00 Bankinter's covered bonds' weighted-average life is 2.3 years, with the highest maturity concentration taking place in 2013 (31.78% of the outstanding notes). MORTGAGE BOOK CHARACTERISTICS Residential Mortgage Loan Book Principal balance (EUR) 15,676,084,540 Total number of loans 128,547 Average loan size (EUR) 121,948 Weighted-average LTV ratio (%) 55.60 Weighted-average seasoning (months) 63 Weighted-average term to maturity (months) 276 Floating-rate loans (%) 99.91 Weighted-average margin (bps) 68 LTV--Loan-to-value. Nonresidential Mortgage Loan Book Principal balance (EUR) 8,451,438,210 Total number of loans 32,679 Average loan size (EUR) 258,619.8 Weighted-average LTV ratio (%) 66.29 Weighted-average seasoning (months) 51 Weighted-average term to maturity (months) 192 Floating-rate loans (%) 99.56 Weighted-average margin (bps) 136 LTV--Loan-to-value. MORTGAGE LOAN BOOK GEOGRAPHIC DISTRIBUTION (%) Andalucia 14.42 Aragon 2.62 Asturias 1.55 Balearic Islands 2.96 Basque Country 3.75 Canary Islands 4.55 Cantabria 1.59 Castilla-La Mancha 3.66 Castilla-Leon 4.22 Catalonia 12.59 Extremadura 0.68 Galicia 1.73 La Rioja 0.59 Madrid 31.14 Murcia 2.66 Navarra 0.65 Valencia 10.56 Others 0.08 Madrid is the region with the highest concentration (31.14%) as the bank has historically been quite active in this region. We assessed the likelihood that the borrowers would default on their mortgage payments (the foreclosure frequency), and the amount of loss on the subsequent sale of the property (the loss severity, expressed as a percentage of the outstanding loan). We determined the total mortgage balance that we assume will default, and the total amount of this defaulted balance that is not recovered for the entire residential book, by calculating the weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and the weighted-average loss severity (WALS). The product of the WAFF and WALS is the net loss that we assume may affect the portfolio in a 'AAA' scenario. At the 'AAA' level, the WAFF and WALS results were: WAFF (%) 33.84 WALS (%) 45.72 Assumed net credit loss (WAFF x WALS) (%) 15.47 Our assessment indicated that this combination of factors, along with the appraisal of other risk factors, is commensurate with 'A' ratings on Bankinter's cedulas hipotecarias. We have assigned a negative outlook to the 'A' ratings on these covered bonds. This reflects the fact that, all other things remaining equal, any rating action on the issuer would automatically lead to a corresponding rating action on the covered bonds issued by Bankinter. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds: Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Target Asset Spreads, April 24, 2012 -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010 -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Criteria For Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 -- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings Process, Feb. 7, 2008 -- Expanding European Covered Bond Universe Puts Spotlight on Key Analytics, July 16, 2004 -- Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003 -- Criteria for Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, March 1, 2002 -- RATINGS LIST Rating Program/ Country: Covered bond type RATINGS ASSIGNED; NEGATIVE OUTLOOK ASSIGNED Bankinter S.A. A/Negative Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Cedulas Hipotecarias)