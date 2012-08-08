版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 00:02 BJT

COMMUNITYHEALTHSYSTEMS/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 8 Community Health Systems Inc : * Moodys rates community healths sr. secured notes ba3; cfr unchanged at b1 * Rpt-moodys rates community healths sr. secured notes ba3; cfr unchanged at

b1

