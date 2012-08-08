版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 00:21 BJT

WARNERCHILCOTT/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 8 Warner Chilcott PLC : * Moodys assigns ba3 to Warner chilcotts new sr. bank facilities * Rpt-moodys assigns ba3 to warner chilcotts new sr. bank facilities

