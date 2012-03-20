版本:
TEXT-S&P on various UniCredit Bank credit-linked notes

March 20 - OVERVIEW	
     -- Today's rating actions follow our review of UniCredit Bank Austria's 	
BA-CA credit-linked notes (CLNs) and UniCredit Bank AG's HVB CLNs, using the 	
latest available monthly servicer report of December 2011, as well as 	
loan-level data received from the servicer. The rating actions are driven 	
primarily by our current view on the concentration risk inherent in each of 	
the portfolios.	
     -- Following our analysis, we have lowered our ratings on UniCredit Bank 	
Austria's class A2 and B2 BA-CA floating-rate CLNs.	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Class                 Rating	
            To                     From	
	
UniCredit Bank Austria AG	
EUR0.2 Million BA-CA Floating-Rate Credit-Linked Notes (EuroConnect SME 2008 	
Ltd.)	
	
Ratings Lowered	
	
A2          BBB+ (sf)              AAA (sf)	
B2          BB+ (sf)               A (sf)	
	
UniCredit Bank AG	
EUR0.2 Million HVB Floating-Rate Credit-Linked Notes (EuroConnect SME 2008 Ltd.)	
	
Rating Lowered	
	
A2          AA (sf)                AAA (sf)	
	
Rating Affirmed	
	
B2          A (sf)

