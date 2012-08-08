版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 00:31 BJT

marblearch/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 8 Marble Arch 2, 3 and 4: * Moodys updates on Marble Arch 2, 3 and 4 following swap counterparty

downgrade * Rpt-moodys updates on marble arch 2, 3 and 4 following swap counterparty

downgrade

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐