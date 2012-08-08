版本:
TEXT-S&P revises Verisk Analytics outlook to stable after acquisition

Aug 8 - Overview
     -- U.S. data and analytics provider Verisk Analytics has entered
into an agreement to acquire Argus Information and Advisory Services LLC for a
total purchase price of $425 million, $400 million of which will be funded
through revolver borrowings.
     -- We are revising our outlook on the company to stable, as last 12 
months ended June 30, 2012 pro forma leverage will increase to about 2.7x at 
close and this is the company's second major acquisition in the past three 
months.
     -- We are also affirming our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on the 
company.
     -- The stable outlook reflects the company's leadership position in its 
core insurance markets, large recurring revenue base, and continued strong 
organic revenue and EBITDA growth in the face of challenging end market 
conditions.

Rating Action
On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
Jersey City, N.J.-based Verisk Analytics Inc. to stable from positive. We also 
affirmed our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.

The outlook revision to stable is based on the higher pro forma leverage 
following the Argus acquisition, which we expect to be high over the 
intermediate term given the company's historical use of free cash flow for 
share repurchases and acquisitions. We currently see Verisk's growth and 
shareholder return strategies as likely to limit near-term credit improvement. 

Rationale
The ratings reflect its "satisfactory" business risk profile, which 
encompasses its leading market share for data and analytics tools for the 
Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance industry and a large recurring revenue 
base with high customer retention, and its "intermediate" financial risk 
profile, illustrated by robust cash flow characteristics. An acquisitive 
growth and diversification strategy, significant share repurchases, and 
limited geographic diversity are partly offsetting ratings considerations. 

Standard & Poor's base-case ratings assumptions include: a revenue growth rate 
above 10% in the intermediate term, with acquisitions supplementing organic 
growth; adjusted EBITDA margins continuing to migrate down toward the mid-40% 
range over the intermediate term, as the Decision Analytics segment grows; and 
leverage, pro forma for the Argus acquisition, falling to only about 2.3x over 
the next 18 months from the June 30, 2012 period.

Verisk provides data and risk solutions primarily to U.S. companies under two 
distinct business segments, Risk Assessment and Decision Analytics. In the 
Risk Assessment segment, the company provides products, chiefly through its 
ISO brand, to help P&C insurers select and price risk and write policies. The 
Decision Analytics segment provides tools that help organizations in the P&C 
insurance, mortgage, and health care industries identify and detect fraud, and 
models that help insurers and health care constituents predict and quantify 
costs.

Revenues for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, rose 17% year over year, 
7.6% of which was organic. Good organic growth continued in the first and 
second quarters of 2012, with revenue up 7.7% and 6.4% year over year, 
respectively. Organic revenue growth for the Risk Assessment was 5.2% and 
4.9%, respectively, and for the Decision Analytics division was 9.6% and 9.1%, 
respectively, for these periods, despite ongoing declines in mortgage-related 
revenues. Acquisitions have materially supplemented this growth. 

We expect acquisitions to remain a vital part of the company's growth strategy 
in the future. In April 2012, the company announced its MediConnect Global 
acquisition, for almost $350 million, followed by its largest acquisition, 
Argus (a provider of detailed consumer credit and debit card data studies and 
analytics tools primarily to financial institutions and regulators). Prior to 
this year, Verisk made about $150 million of acquisitions on average per year. 
Verisk has generally pursued acquisitions to add verticals or expand the 
Decision Analytics data sets/products, supplementing its mature P&C business, 
where growth is largely tied to annual price increases and premium levels. 

Although the company has been able to leverage certain analytical methods and 
databases in the transition away from its P&C core, it has entered more 
fragmented, developing fields, where it does not possess the leading position 
or the breadth and depth of data that it enjoys through ISO. Moreover, a 
meaningful portion of revenues in the Decision Analytics segment is 
transaction-based, and thus potentially more variable than in Risk Assessment. 
However, the company benefits from a highly recurring revenue base across both 
segments, deriving 66% of overall revenues from subscription-based and 
long-term contracts. Verisk also has customer retention rates above 95% and 
limited customer concentration. Revenue diversity outside the U.S. is weak 
though. 

The last 12 months ended June 30, 2012 adjusted EBITDA margin was about 48%, 
down about 50 basis points (bps) year over year. The slight margin degradation 
was a result of acquisition-related expenses and higher growth of the Decision 
Analytics segment, which contains lower-margin products. We believe that 
adjusted margins will gradually decline to the mid-40% area as Decision 
Analytics continues to increase its share of overall revenues. The company's 
cost structure is relatively controllable, though, since the largest costs are 
personnel expenses. Verisk receives the majority of its data at minimal or no 
cost from external sources. We believe that there is limited risk to loss of 
access to data, as customers benefit from providing it and the data agreements 
are short term and not exclusive. 

Standard & Poor's pro forma adjusted debt to EBITDA (adjusted for operating 
leases, pension, and OPEBs) at the close of the MediConnect transaction was 
about 2.35x. We calculate that pro forma leverage post the close of the Argus 
acquisition will be about 2.7x. Despite the company's healthy cash flow 
generation, we believe that it will continue to pursue acquisitions and share 
repurchases over debt reduction. The company repurchased about $382 million of 
shares in 2011 and about $410 million in 2010. In January 2012, its board 
authorized a $300 million share repurchase program, and the company has 
purchased over $100 million of shares year to date. We believe that leverage 
will drop to the 2.3x area by the end of 2013, primarily through EBITDA growth.

Liquidity
We believe that Verisk has "adequate" liquidity. Pro forma for the Argus 
transaction, cash will drop to about $70 million and availability under its 
$725 million revolver will only be about $200 million. We expect the company 
to generate over $350 million in free operating cash flow (FOCF), given low 
working capital needs and annual capital expenditures of about $80 million, 
but we believe most of this cash will be devoted to acquisitions and share 
repurchases. Even so, we expect that the company's cash sources will still 
exceed uses by over 1.3x over the next 12-24 months. 

Verisk is required to adhere to two financial maintenance covenants under its 
revolving credit agreement: a 3.25x consolidated funded debt leverage ratio 
and a 3x consolidated interest coverage ratio. The company's master shelf 
agreements also have leverage and interest coverage ratios of 3x. The company 
has more than adequate headroom under these covenants and has no significant 
near-term maturities--about $180 million of its private placement notes come 
due in 2013 and $170 million in 2015. 

Outlook
The outlook is stable, reflecting its leadership position in its core 
insurance markets, its large recurring revenue base, and continued strong 
organic revenue and EBITDA growth in the face of challenging end market 
conditions.  

Verisk has been successful in recent years in leveraging its extensive data 
sets to provide new products to its core P&C insurance customers, and 
diversifying its business through acquisitions. However, we expect the company 
to continue to pursue acquisitive growth and shareholder return strategies 
that will limit a possible upgrade over the near term.  

We could lower the rating if the company continues to pursue sizable debt fund 
acquisitions or share repurchases, or if margins deteriorate appreciably due 
to integration issues or increased competition in its growth verticals, 
resulting in leverage rising to or above 3x on a sustained basis.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
Verisk Analytics Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Stable/--     BBB-/Positive/--
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

