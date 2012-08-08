TEXT-Fitch affirms Arab Tunisian Bank at 'BBB'

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arab Tunisian Bank's (ATB) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' with Negative Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING ATB's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the high probability of support it could receive, if required, from its majority (64.2%) shareholder, Arab Bank Plc (AB; 'A-'/Stable/'F1').. ATB's Long-term foreign currency IDR is constrained by Tunisia's Country Ceiling ('BBB'). The Negative Outlook on ATB's Long-term IDRs mirrors that on Tunisia. Fitch considers ATB as strategically important to AB as it fits with its parent's strategy to maintain a strong presence in the Middle East North African region, and is relatively integrated with AB. ATB's 2011 assets and operating profit contributed 7% and 6%, respectively, of that of AB group. AB dominates ATB's board and is committed to the development of its Tunisian subsidiary. ATB's IDRs and Support Rating could be downgraded if there was a change in Fitch's assessment of ATB's strategic importance to, integration into AB, or a significant decrease in AB's control in ATB ownership, although this is not in line with Fitch's expectations. A similar action would be taken if AB's IDRs were downgraded. ATB's Long-term foreign currency IDR would be downgraded if Tunisia's Country Ceiling was lowered. Conversely it could be upgraded if Tunisia's Country Ceiling was upgraded. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR ATB's Viability Rating (VR) factors in the bank's weak asset quality and some degree of concentration in its funding base. The VR also reflects ATB's good liquidity. Credit risk is ATB's main risk. The bank's impaired loans ratio is high (11.7% at end-2011), and further deterioration cannot be ruled out given the still fragile environment in Tunisia and ATB's large stock of rescheduled loans. Single-name debtor concentration remains relatively high. ATB's capital is deemed only acceptable in this respect. ATB's loan portfolio is largely funded through customer deposits (75% of total funding excluding derivatives and equity), which have proved stable over the past years. In Fitch's view, the relatively high deposit concentration of the bank remains manageable, as ATB maintains a sizeable liquid asset portfolio (TND0.8bn or UND0.5bn unencumbered at end-June 2012), which can be repoed with the Tunisian central bank. ATB's profitability deteriorated to modest levels in 2011 due to significant loan impairment charges (LIC). Fitch considers pressure on LICs is likely to persist in 2012, constraining the bank's profitability to below pre-Jasmine Revolution satisfactory levels. A severe deterioration of ATB's loan portfolio quality, with a material impact on its capital base, would lead to a downgrade of its VR. An upgrade seems unlikely given the likely consequences of the still uncertain economic environment in Tunisia. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATING ATB's National Ratings reflect the bank's high probability of support it could receive from AB. The Outlook on ATB's Long-term National Ratings is Stable, as it reflects AB's potential willingness and strong ability to support its subsidiary, which Fitch views as unlikely to change in the near-term. ATB's National Ratings could be downgraded if there was a change in Fitch's assessment of ATB's strategic importance to or integration into AB, although this is not in line with Fitch's expectations. The ratings would be unlikely to be downgraded if Tunisia's IDRs were downgraded. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(tun)' National Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'AA+(tun)' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 16 August 2011', 'National Ratings Methodology', dated 19 January 2011, 'Country Ceilings', dated 12 August 2011, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', date 13 December 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tun)' for National ratings in Tunisia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 