公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 01:04 BJT

FRONTIERCOMMUNICATIONS/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 8 Frontier Communications Corp : * Moodys assigns ba2 ratings to frontiers proposed note offering * Rpt-moodys assigns ba2 ratings to frontiers proposed note offering

