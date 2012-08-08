MGICINVESTMENT/BRIEF (URGENT)

METALS-Copper, zinc and nickel rebound on supply concerns
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Updates with closing prices)
Aug 8 Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp: * Moodys downgrades mortgage guaranty insurance corporation; ratings on review
for further downgrade * Moodys downgrades mortgage guaranty insurance corporation ifs rating to b2
from b1
* LME on-warrant zinc inventories slide to lowest since 2009 (Updates with closing prices)
* Says Andrew Mckechnie, formerly of Apple Inc has been named Chief Creative Officer of its newly formed in-house agency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.