MGICINVESTMENT/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 8 Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp: * Moodys downgrades mortgage guaranty insurance corporation; ratings on review

for further downgrade * Moodys downgrades mortgage guaranty insurance corporation ifs rating to b2

from b1

