中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四

DEANFOODS/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 8 Dean Foods Co : * Moodys reviews Dean Foods ba3 cfr and other ratings for downgrade * Rpt-moodys reviews dean foods ba3 cfr and other ratings for downgrade

