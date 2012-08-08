版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 01:50 BJT

PEPSICO/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 8 PepsiCo Inc : * Moodys rates pepsicos bonds at aa3, negative outlook * Rpt-moodys rates pepsicos bonds at aa3, negative outlook

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐