2012年 8月 9日

AMERICAMOVILSABDECV/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 8 America Movil SAB de CV : * Moodys assigns ratings to America moivls USD 5.2 billion in global notes * Rpt-moodys assigns ratings to america moivls usd 5.2 billion in global

notes

