版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 02:55 BJT

METLIFE/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 8 Metlife Inc : * Moodys rates metlifes senior debt a3; stable outlook * Rpt-moodys rates metlifes senior debt a3; stable outlook

