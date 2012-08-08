TEXT-S&P: Spectrum Brands ratings unchanged by special dividend

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings and
outlook on Madison, Wis.-based Spectrum Brands Inc. (B/Positive/--) are not
affected by the company's announcement that it will pay a special dividend of
$1.00 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012 and commence a regular
quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share in fiscal 2013. The special dividend will
amount to more than $50 million. Our forecast already incorporated a special and
regular dividend to be funded with internally generated cash flows. We continue
to forecast adjusted leverage in the high-3x area at fiscal year-end 2012 and in
the mid-3x area at fiscal year-end 2013.