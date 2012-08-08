TEXT-Fitch affirms Elektra Noreste's IDRs at 'BBB'

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Elektra Noreste, S.A.'s (Elektra, also
known as ENSA) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB'. The rating action affects approximately USD100 million of debt
outstanding due 2021. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
ENSA's ratings are based on its strong financial position, stable cash flow
generation and low business risk profile, which is characteristic of electric
distribution companies. Cash flow stability is positively incorporated into the
rating as it lowers business risk and adds to certainty. ENSA's ratings also
incorporate the company's exposure to regulatory risk, which is considered
modest, as the Panamanian electricity regulator operates independently from the
central government. This has allowed for a regulatory framework that balances
the needs of final users with those of the distribution companies.
SOLID CREDIT METRICS:
ENSA's financial profile is solid with investment-grade credit protection
measures. As of the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012, the company
reported a total debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.2x, which is considered in line with
the rating category and in compliance or below the covenant of 3.25x established
in its senior debt. Total debt comprises USD100 million in senior unsecured and
unsubordinated notes expiring in 2021 and USD20 million in unsecured and
unsubordinated corporate bonds expiring in 2018. The company recurrently uses
short-term bank debt (approximately USD35.5 million) mainly to finance working
capital needs. Fitch expects the leverage ratio to remain between 2.0x and 2.5x.
The company generates stable and predictable cash flows from operations. EBITDA
has increased over the past two years to approximately USD62.6 million on
average, as a result of the tariff reset approved on July 1, 2010 lasting until
July 2014. Additionally, EBITDA generation has benefited from increases in
energy demand and gains in operating efficiencies. ENSA's interest coverage
improved to 8.2x as of June 2012 from 5.7x in 2009 due to the higher EBITDA
generation.
The company's liquidity position is considered adequate for the rating category.
The company reported cash on hand as of June 2012 of USD4.1 million. ENSA's
liquidity position and access to financing is also supported by its lines of
credit, which currently amount to USD110.5 million. The debt amortization
schedule is manageable due to the company's predictable cash flow generation,
and because of the long term of the debt (77% as of June 2012).
LOW BUSINESS-RISK PROFILE:
ENSA's credit profile is supported by its natural monopoly position. ENSA's
concession is exclusive with well-defined boundaries mitigating competitive
pressures. The company's distribution tariffs are based on a price-cap
methodology with the value added of distribution (VAD) reset every four years.
Tariffs are adjusted on a monthly basis to pass-through the effect of fuel price
changes and, on a semiannual basis, to reflect changes in the Panamanian
consumer price index (CPI). The company is also exposed to receipt of government
subsidies and high energy costs, as the latter require additional working
capital needs.
The concession has a term of 15 years and expires in October 2013. One year
before the expiration of the concession process, the Panamanian public services
regulator, Autoridad Nacional de Servicios Publicos (ASEP) will carry out an
open public bid for the sale of the shares currently owned by Panama
Distribution Group, S.A. (PDG), which, at same time, is owned by Empresas
Publicas de Medellin E.S.P. (EPM; rated 'BBB' by Fitch).
The result of the bid will determine if PDG will continue to own their share
participation (51%). PDG has the right to set the asking price for the tender.
If a higher bid is made, PDG will retain the sale proceeds. Otherwise, PDG will
retain its concession for another 15-year term, subject to the same renewal
procedure thereafter with no requirement to make any payment to the Panamanian
Government.
This will be the first time this process will take place since the restructuring
of the electricity sector of Panama in 1998. The bid process is at the holding
company level (PDG); therefore, it does not affect ENSA's operational activity.
Since March 2011, EPM owns 51% of ENSA and controls the company, and its
intention is to remain as the main shareholder of ENSA. Fitch will continue to
monitor the outcome of this bid process.
ENSA is an efficient electric distribution company with energy losses from both
technical and non-technical factors that are reasonable for a non-urban electric
distributor in Latin America. ENSA has reported energy losses of 10.06% as of
December 2011, showing a consistent reduction in energy losses (2010: 10.03%);
as of June 2012 energy losses reported were 9.67%. Although they may prove to be
more challenging as the company becomes more effective, further modest
improvements to the company's efficiency over the coming years should benefit
margins and earnings.
MODERATE REGULATORY RISK:
ENSA's exposure to regulatory risk is considered moderate. The company has been
subject to receipt of government subsidies, which in general have been modest
and payment timely. During 2011, total subsidies received from the Panamanian
government amounted to USD99.8 million (2010: USD51.5 million), which includes
base tariff adjustments as well as fuel variation costs. ENSA's exposure to fuel
price through power purchase agreements (approximately 60% of contracts with
thermoelectric generation companies) may decrease, since ENSA will add new
energy contracts as the country increases its hydroelectric generation. Should
the government increase subsidies and/or delay transfers to cover subsidies, the
company's working capital needs will increase and its credit quality could be
affected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-- With Debt-to-EBITDA between 2.0x and 2.5x, ENSA has modest headroom in the
'BBB' category. Therefore, Fitch does not anticipate positive rating action in
the near term.
-- Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative
rating action include: significant increases in the company's and sector's
reliance on government subsidies that might result in higher leverage for the
company between 3.0x-3.5x on a sustained basis; a new tariff regime that reduces
the company's distribution revenues, resulting in a significant decrease in cash
flow generation for ENSA; tariff reductions combined with significant debt
and/or dividends distribution increases.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug.12, 2011)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology