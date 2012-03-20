S&P lwrs Milagro Oil & Gas Rtg To 'ccc+'; outlook negative

March 20 User Overview -- We believe U.S. oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) company Milagro Oil & Gas Inc.'s liquidity will deteriorate in 2012. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating to CCC+. -- The outlook is negative and reflects the company's tightening liquidity position and highly leveraged balance sheet. Rating Action On March 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Houston-based Milagro Oil & Gas Inc. (Milagro) to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The outlook is negative. We lowered the issue-level rating on Milagro's second-lien secured notes to 'CCC+' (same as the corporate credit rating) from 'B-'. The recovery rating remains '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The rating action reflects Milagro's increasingly tight liquidity. Milagro had $5.6 million of cash and $127.5 million drawn on its revolver as of Sept. 30, 2011. We believe that Milagro currently has very minimal cash balances and has drawn further under its revolving credit facility. We also expect the company's $180 million borrowing base to decline by 15% to 20% due to lower natural gas prices and for Milagro to use its funds from operations and revolver availability in the remainder of 2012 to fund capital spending. As a result, we estimate that the company will have less than $25 million of liquidity (combination of cash and revolving credit facility availability) at some point this year. In addition, we believe that the company has very little cushion relative to anticipated performance levels on the maximum leverage ratio covenant contained in the credit facility. The rating on Houston-based Milagro Oil & Gas Inc. reflects the company's relatively small asset base and production levels, significant exposure to natural gas prices, historically weak reserve replacement metrics, and high leverage. The ratings also reflect the company's longer reserve life relative to other Gulf-based E&P companies and weak liquidity position. Standard & Poor's classifies Milagro's financial risk as "highly leveraged" (as our criteria define the term). As of Sept. 30, 2011, Milagro had approximately $650 million of total adjusted debt, including our analytical adjustments for operating leases, accrued interest, and asset retirement obligations. Total adjusted debt to EBITDAX (EBITDA plus exploration expense) for the last 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, was a very aggressive 6.5x and EBITDAX to interest coverage was 2.2x. Moreover, on a third-quarter 2011 annualized basis, total adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDAX was worse--at 8.3x. Under Standard & Poor's hydrocarbon pricing assumptions of $3 per million Btu Henry Hub natural gas and $80 per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil for 2012 as well as production volumes held at 2011 level, we expect that year-end 2012 debt leverage will be in the very aggressive 8x to 9x range (including preferred equity as debt), as the remainder of the company's favorable natural gas hedges roll off. We view Milagro's business profile as "vulnerable". The company's proved reserve base totaled a relatively small 220 billion cubic feet equivalent (Bcfe) as of Dec. 31, 2010, and we expect production was about 48 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfed) for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. This positions Milagro at the low end of our market position relative to rated E&P companies. Milagro's reserve base also has a significant exposure to natural gas (61% of reserves as of Dec. 31, 2010).Still, reserve life was approximately 11 years in 2010, but was about seven years on a proved developed basis. The company has a fair amount of operating diversity with operations in Texas, Louisiana, and the Gulf of Mexico. The company derives approximately 96% of its production from its onshore assets. Milagro has a relatively high cost structure, with cash costs (lease operating expenses, general and administrative, and production taxes) at about $3.72 per mcfe (thousand cubic feet equivalent) and unlevered costs (production costs plus depreciation and amortization) at about $6.52 per mcfe for the second quarter of 2011. As is typical for Gulf Coast E&P companies, acquisitions have played a key role in the company's growth strategy and reserve replacement strategy, as production has far outpaced organic reserve replacement in the past several years. From 2008 through 2010, extensions and discoveries replaced only 44% of production. We expect that the company will continue to make periodic acquisitions to grow its reserves and production levels, as evidenced by its September 2011 acquisition of South Texas Assets, which added proved reserves of 15.0 Bcfe and 3.0 mmcfe per day of production net to Milagro. Liquidity In our view, Milagro's liquidity is "weak". Milagro had $5.6 million of cash and $127.5 million drawn on its revolver as of Sept. 30, 2011. We believe that Milagro currently has very minimal cash balances and has drawn further under its revolving credit facility. We also expect the company's $180 million borrowing base to decline by 15% to 20% due to lower natural gas prices. We expect Milagro to use its funds from operations and revolver availability in the remainder of 2012 to fund capital spending. As a result, we estimate that the company will have less than $25 million of liquidity (combination of cash and revolving credit facility availability) at some point this year. In addition, we believe that the company has very little cushion relative to anticipated performance levels on the maximum leverage ratio covenant contained in the credit facility. Recovery analysis For a complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Milagro Oil & Gas Inc. to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. Outlook The negative outlook reflects the company's tightening liquidity position and highly leveraged balance sheet. We would consider a negative rating action if the company's liquidity deteriorates further. A revision of the outlook to stable would require an improvement in the company's liquidity and development of a more consistent track record in production and reserve growth. 