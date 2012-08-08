TEXT-Fitch affirms UMB Financial's IDRs at 'A+/F1+'

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UMB Financial Corporation's (UMBF) long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+/F1+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Fitch's affirmation of UMBF's ratings are largely predicated on a long history of conservative management and oversight by the Kemper family, which has guided the company successfully through multiple business cycles over the last several years, consistently delivering solid operating performance and maintaining good credit quality, which Fitch expects will continue. Furthermore, UMBF is continuing to invest in growing its suite of businesses, which Fitch believes should help the company maintain its strong operating results over an intermediate to long-term horizon. Despite a presently challenging economic backdrop and competitive banking environment, UMBF has delivered solid profitability and pristine credit quality all while maintaining a conservative financial profile. Fitch notes that UMBF's average annual return on assets (ROA) over the last five years has been a solid 0.89%, which has been due to a low cost deposit base, low credit costs, and a sizable contribution from non-interest income. Although not as robust as some institutions, it is remarkable given the low risk nature of the company's balance sheet. Fitch believes that UMBF's main competitive advantage is its low-cost deposit base. Approximately 40% of the company's total deposits are attractive non-interest bearing demand deposits, which has kept UMBF's overall deposit costs low. To wit, in 2Q'12, the average deposit cost was a low 26 basis points. This advantage has recently allowed UMBF to win market share and drive solid loan growth of 12.4% from 2Q'11 to 2Q'12. The yields from these new loans should help to buffer the decline that lower rates are having on the company's net interest margin (NIM). Fitch's rating action also incorporates UMBF's maintenance of strong credit quality over the last several years, including during the recent financial crisis. Non-performing assets as a percentage of gross loans plus other real estate owned impressively averaged only 0.62% annually over the last five years and well below most peer institutions. This has meant that the company's provision expense has remained low, which has further helped keep operating performance strong. Fitch would note, however, that it does expect UMBF's credit costs to trend modestly higher going forward given that UMBF is increasing the proportion of credit card loans in its loan portfolio. Credit card loans tend to have higher yields, but also higher loss rates. To date, however, Fitch notes that UMBF's credit card delinquency trends have been below industry averages, though Fitch believes this may be difficult to maintain both as the portfolio grows and seasons. UMBF's other distinct advantage, particularly relative to other mid-tier regional banks, is its solid contribution of non-interest income to earnings. In 2Q'12, alone, UMBF's non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue was nearly 56%, compared to approximately 25 - 30% for most other similarly sized banks. Given UMBF's both scalable and high margin businesses in asset management, wealth management, and payments solutions, Fitch expects this contribution from fee revenue to continue to grow over a near-to-intermediate term time horizon. Rating Drivers and Sensitivities Fitch notes that UMBF's ratings are at the top of their potential ratings range, and thus there is very limited upside to current ratings. Furthermore, UMBF's short-term IDR of 'F1+' is at the highest level on Fitch short-term rating scale. This is supported by conservative liquidity management, very low loan to deposit level at the bank, and no debt at the holding company. Ratings could be negatively impacted, on the other hand, by a significant change in ownership structure or management that limited the involvement of Kemper family in the company's daily operations. Other negative impacts could come from a material change in the loan portfolio or other exogenous impacts that could hurt the company's business. On the former, while Fitch would acknowledge that the growth of the company's credit card portfolio has improved overall portfolio yields while keeping loss rates low, should this portfolio expand either organically or via acquisition such that it represented as much as one fifth of the loan portfolio, Fitch could view this as a change in risk profile of the company's balance sheet. At present, the consumer credit card portfolio is only approximately 6% of the total loan portfolio, but should the company pursue a national card lending platform, Fitch could envision a scenario where the portfolio grows quickly over a period of a few years. Fitch further notes that from an infrastructure, data, and pricing perspective it could be difficult to manage this type of rapid growth should the company pursue this strategy. While Fitch acknowledges that the growth in fee revenue differentiates UMBFs' business model, it also notes that the growth of these businesses exposes the company to some more exogenous types of risks. In particular, a greater proportion of the company's revenue is now tied to movements in equity markets. Therefore, UMBF's ratings could be pressured if there is a sustained downward trend in equity volumes and/or valuations. UMBF is a $13 billion multibank holding company operating offices in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Colorado, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Arizona. It offers a full range of banking services to individuals and businesses. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: UMB Financial Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Viability at 'a+' --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. UMB Bank, National Association --Long-term deposits at 'AA-'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1+'; --Long-term IDR at 'A+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Viability at 'a+' --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Bank Holding Companies' (Aug. 16, 2011). 