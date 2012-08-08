TEXT-Fitch: Dean Foods outlook still positive on proposed IPO, spin-off

Aug 8 - The credit ratings and Rating Outlook for Dean Foods Co.
(Dean; NYSE:DF) and Dean Holding Co. will not immediately be affected by the
company's proposed initial public offering (IPO) and tax-free spin-off of its
wholly-owned subsidiary - The WhiteWave Foods Co. (WhiteWave).
Fitch's current ratings and Outlook are as follows:
Dean Foods Company (Parent)
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B';
--Secured Bank credit facility 'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured debt 'B-/RR5'.
Dean Holding Company (Operating Subsidiary)
--IDR 'B';
--Senior unsecured debt 'B-/RR5'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
At June 30, 2012, Dean had $3.6 billion of total debt, down from $3.8 billion at
March 31, 2012.
Proposed IPO/Spin-Off of WhiteWave-Alpro:
On Aug. 7, Dean announced its proposed IPO of up to 20% of WhiteWave and
subsequent tax-free spin-off of its remaining ownership to Dean's shareholders.
The IPO could occur by the end of 2012 but the tax-free spin-off of its
remaining ownership interest will occur no earlier than the expiration or waiver
of the 180-day lock-up period following the closing of the IPO. WhiteWave
intends to list its Class A common shares on The New York Stock Exchange under
the ticker: WWAV.
WhiteWave manufactures, distributes, and sells Dean's branded plant-based foods
and beverages, premium dairy products, and coffee creamers and beverages under
the Silk, Horizon, International Delight, and Land O Lakes brands in North
America and Alpo and Provamel brands in Europe. Per WhiteWave's S-1 filing on
Aug.7, 2012, WhiteWave generated $2.0 billion of sales and $236.6 billion of
EBITDA during 2011. The sale of up to 20% of Dean's equity in WhiteWave is
expected to garner aggregate gross proceeds of around $300 million.
Net proceeds from the IPO combined with between $800 million and $925 million of
borrowings under a new credit facility at WhiteWave will be paid to Dean in
order to reduce debt. Management expects Dean's leverage ratio, as defined by
its credit agreements, to decline to approximately 3.5 times (x) from around
4.0x at the latest twelve month (LTM) period ended June 30, 2012 if these
transactions close by the end of 2012. If the IPO and debt raise does not occur
by year end, management expects leverage of about 3.75x by Dec. 31, 2012, an
improvement versus previous guidance, due to stronger than anticipated first
half results.
Positive Rating Outlook and Rating Triggers
On May 15, 2012, Fitch upgraded Dean's issue-level ratings and revised the
Outlook on the firm's IDR to Positive from Stable. The rating action was due to
margin improvement at Dean's traditional dairy operations Fresh Dairy Direct
(FDD), Fitch's expectation that operating fundamentals would remain favorable in
the near-term, continued strength at Dean's other operations, and management's
commitment to utilizing free cash flow (FCF) to reduce debt. Fitch's base case
projection, absent the separation of WhiteWave, was for total debt-to-operating
EBITDA to approach 4.0x by the end of 2012 and fall below 4.0x by 2013.
Fitch has long viewed the separation of WhiteWave as a possibility, due to
management's belief that Dean's equity valuation did not fully reflect the value
of its faster growing higher margin operations and the firm's history of
engaging in corporate actions to enhance shareholder value. Furthermore, Fitch
has stated that such transformative transactions could result in rating changes.
Fitch believes Dean's business, absent the cash flow of WhiteWave, can support
leverage in the mid 3.0x range in most years, and based on management's
preliminary leverage estimates, an upgrade is likely to occur in the near term.
Should leverage be sustained below this level, multiple upgrades are possible.
Recovery prospects for Dean's remaining unsecured debt will also significantly
improve due to over $1 billion of secured debt paydown in conjunction with the
transactions.
Rating Rationale:
Dean's current ratings reflect its relatively high financial leverage and FDD's
mid-single digit operating margin and volatile earnings profile. Financial and
operating risk associated with these factors have been partially mitigated by
the company's consistent free cash flow, management's focus on debt reduction
and the strong growth profile of WhiteWave-Alpro.
During 2011, FDD represented 74% of the firm's $13.1 billion of sales and 54% of
its $645 million of operating income excluding corporate expenses.
WhiteWave-Alpro represented 16% of sales and 31% of operating income excluding
corporate expenses, and Morningstar represented the remaining 10% and 15%.
Fitch also views Dean's leading market share and national distribution
capabilities as a competitive advantage and expects continued elimination of
fixed costs to better position the firm to withstand industry volatility. Dean
believes it can realize roughly $100 million of cost reductions annually, after
garnering $300 million under its multi-year productivity initiative implemented
in 2009.
Although raw milk prices, as reflected by the Class I mover, declined 9% to
$16.48/hundredweight during the first half of 2012, modest increases are
expected in the near-term as drought conditions in parts of the U.S. is
resulting in higher animal feed costs. Fitch expects Dean's continued focus on
price realization, volume performance, and discipline cost management to help
the company manage through higher raw milk input costs.
Potentially negative effects from structural industry challenges related to
excess milk processing capacity and gradual declines in volumes also remain
risks for Dean's FDD business. However, as long as retailers continue to price
milk rationally the risks are lessened.
The current 'BB/RR1' rating on Dean's secured debt reflects Fitch's view that
recovery prospects for these obligations would be outstanding at 91% - 100% if
the firm filed for bankruptcy. The debt is secured by a perfected interest in
substantially all of Dean's assets. The current 'B-/RR5' unsecured rating is due
to Fitch's opinion that bondholder recovery would be below average at 11% - 30%
in a distressed situation.
As previously mentioned, recovery prospects for Dean's unsecured debt will
improve post the IPO transaction due to the company's new capital structure.
Fitch's assumptions regarding the going-concern enterprise value of Dean without
WhiteWave will also affect recovery ratings.
For the LTM period ended June 30, 2012, total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 4.1x,
down from 5.3x at Dec. 31, 2010, and operating EBITDA-to-gross interest expense
was 3.6x, up from 3.1x. LTM FCF was $206.1 million, modestly lower than the
company's $260 million annual average since 2001, excluding the debt-financed
$15/share special dividend in 2007. Dean's FCF is benefiting from improved
operating cash flow, lower inventory related working capital, and a reduction in
capital expenditures. Management now expects capital expenditures of $250
million - $265 million in 2012, down from $325 million in 2011.
Liquidity, Maturities, and Financial Covenants:
Fitch views Dean's liquidity as adequate. At June 30, 2012, the firm had $60.4
million of cash, $1.2 billion available under its secured revolver, and $185
million under its receivables-backed facility. Dean's $1.3 billion revolver
expires April 2, 2014 and its $600 million on-balance sheet receivables-backed
facility matures on Sept. 25, 2013.
Scheduled maturities of long-term debt at June 30, 2012 were $103.5 million in
2012, $376.2 million in 2013, and $1 billion in 2014 and consisted mainly of
term loans and balances outstanding under the revolver and receivables-backed
facility. Proceeds from the IPO and debt incurrence at WhiteWave along with
internally generated cash flow will help Dean repay this debt.
Financial maintenance covenants in Dean's credit facility currently include
maximum total and senior secured leverage ratios. The calculation excludes up to
$100 million of unrestricted cash and adjusts for charges and non-recurring
items therefore bank leverage ratios are modestly lower than those calculated by
Fitch.
The total leverage covenant is currently 5.5x, stepping down to 5.25x on March
31, 2013 and 4.5x on Sept. 30, 2013. The senior secured leverage restriction of
3.75x, steps down to 3.5x on March 31, 2013. Dean is also bound by a minimum
interest coverage requirement of 2.75x which steps up to 3.0x on March 31, 2013.
As Fitch anticipated, EBITDA headroom under Dean's financial maintenance
covenants continues to improve due to debt reduction and operating income
growth. Dean reported total leverage and senior secured leverage, as calculated
by its credit agreement, of 3.96x and 2.79x, respectively at June 30, 2012,
which indicates EBITDA cushion in excess of 20%.
Recent Operating Performance and 2012 Outlook:
Dean revised up its 2012 consolidated operating income growth guidance for the
second time this year. The company now expects mid to high-teens full year
operating income growth at FDD versus low-teens growth previously and continues
to expect high-teens growth for WhiteWave and mid-teens growth at Morningstar.
During the most recent second quarter, consolidated sales declined 5.3% to $3.1
billion and operating income, adjusted non-recurring litigation settlement
expenses during the prior year period, increased 37% to $157 million. The
reduction in revenue was due mainly to the 11.5% and 0.5% increase in sales at
WhiteWave and Morningstar, respectively, being offset by a 9.6% decline in sales
at FDD. FDD's sales declined due to lower raw milk prices, given the pass-thru
nature of the business, and modestly lower volumes. WhiteWave and Morningstar
both generated double-digit volume growth.
Higher gross profit at each of Dean's operating segments and lower selling and
distribution costs at FDD drove the increase in operating income. Cash flow from
operations increased 33% to $238.7 million during the first half of 2012 and FCF
increased to $143.2 million from $60.9 million due to lower capital spending.
What Could Trigger A Rating Action
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive
rating action include:
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA in the mid-3.0x range and the expectation that
the company can maintain leverage at this this level in most years could result
in a one-notch upgrade in Dean's ratings;
--If Fitch ascertains that leverage can be sustainably maintained below
mid-3.0x, following further review of Dean's business post the IPO/Spin-off
transaction, multiple upgrades would be possible;
--On-going FCF generation, continued structural improvement in Dean's FDD
business, and a rational wholesale pricing environment are also critical factors
surrounding future upgrades in ratings.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative
rating action include:
--A sustained period of materially higher than expected leverage; such that
total debt-to-operating EBITDA consistently above 5.0x, could trigger a
downgrade in Dean's existing ratings;
--Negative FCF generation, additional step downs in FDD's profitability due to
lower gross profit and/or wholesale pricing concessions could influence future
downgrades in ratings.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors.
