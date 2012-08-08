TEXT-S&P rates PepsiCo proposed notes 'A-'

Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' senior
unsecured debt rating to Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo Inc.'s
(A/Stable/A-1) proposed senior unsecured notes consisting of a three-year,
five-year, and 10-year fixed-rate tranches (actual amounts and maturity dates to
be finalized at the close of the transaction). PepsiCo will issue the notes
under the company's Rule 415 shelf registration.
Our rating on PepsiCo's senior unsecured debt, which is at the holding
company, reflects our opinion that this debt is structurally subordinated to
priority obligations at its operating entities, which generate substantially
all of its cash flow and account for a significant portion of total assets but
do not guarantee this debt. PepsiCo has indicated that it plans to use the net
proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the
repayment of commercial paper.
The corporate credit rating on PepsiCo reflects our assessment of the
company's business risk profile as "excellent" and financial risk profile as
"intermediate" (as defined in our criteria). Key credit factors considered in
our business risk assessment include PepsiCo's geographic diversification and
balanced portfolio of businesses, with its strong positions and well-known
brands in the relatively stable, cash-generating liquid refreshment beverage
and snack food industries. Our financial risk profile incorporates our belief
that PepsiCo's financial policies are aggressive, including its active share
repurchase and acquisition program, which have led to higher debt. We expect
key credit measures will remain on the weak end of the indicative ratios for
an intermediate financial risk profile, which include leverage, as measured by
total debt to EBITDA, of 2x-3x, and funds from operations to total debt of
30%-45%.
RATINGS LIST
PepsiCo Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating A/Stable/A-1
New Rating
PepsiCo Inc.
sr unsecd notes due 2015, 2017, 2022 A-
