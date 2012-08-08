TEXT-Fitch affirms GATX's ratings; outlook stable

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt ratings of GATX Corporation (GATX) at 'BBB' and the short-term IDR and commercial paper ratings at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating affirmations and Stable Outlook reflect GATX's leading position and expertise in the railcar leasing sector, consistent operating cash flow generation and relatively stable performance through the cycle. Management's effort to extend lease terms over the previous years of peak market demand and pricing have helped maintain fleet utilization, providing stable operating performance and cash flow generation. Improved conditions for rail transportation in North America contributed to a recovery in lease rates, lease terms and utilization in 2011. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2012 was $53.8 million, up from $46.3 million during the same period, one year prior. While GATX's leasing business is materially correlated to the business cycle, the company's customer base is relatively diversified and of good credit quality, with the top 20 rail customers representing 34% of total annual Rail revenues and no single customer representing greater than 3%. Asset quality trends have improved significantly since 2002 and 2003, and overall asset quality metrics have been relatively stable over the last several years. Liquidity, comprised of unrestricted balance sheet cash, availability under the revolving credit facility and cash generated from operations, remains at adequate levels for the rating category. However, GATX's overall funding profile is shorter than the useful life of its long-lived assets, thus refinancing risk is a potential issue in the event of challenging capital market conditions. As of June 30, 2012, GATX has $227.7 million of unrestricted cash and $100.5 million of commercial paper and borrowings under bank credit facilities. In addition, GATX has $355.6 million of debt maturing during the second half of 2012 and $2.1 billion maturing over 2013-2016. The company's consistent cash flow generation and liquidity management strategy through the cycle help to offset potential refinancing risk. Leverage, as measured by total debt to tangible equity was around 4x as of year-end 2011, which continues an upward trend over the last several years from 3.7x in 2008, offset in part by an increase in unencumbered assets. Leverage also remains consistent with similarly rated peers. Fitch remains comfortable with management's stated leverage target of approximately 4x, however, Fitch believes an increase in leverage significantly beyond management's stated levels could represent a rating concern. GATX's operating margins could be pressured if demand for railcars stagnates as a result of continued economic uncertainty or other market factors. Consequently, negative rating actions could result if railcar demand declines and lease rates dropped further, negatively impacting overall lease income that would ultimately hurt cash flow generation. In addition, an increase in balance sheet leverage significantly beyond management's stated levels could also yield negative rating actions. While Fitch believes that positive momentum in the rating is limited given GATX's short-term funding profile and balance sheet leverage, the Rating Outlook could be revised to Positive if GATX maintains its strong market position, continues to generate consistent core operating profitability, operates with appropriate liquidity and funding levels, and deleverages its balance sheet. GATX is a leading lessor and manager of long-lived, widely used assets primarily in the rail and marine markets headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: GATX Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 16, 2011; --'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria', dated Dec. 12, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria