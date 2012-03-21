TEXT-S&P affirms ratings on Maiden Holdings and subs

March 21 - Overview
-- Maiden Holdings North America Ltd., a subsidiary of Maiden
Holdings Ltd., is issuing $100 million of senior unsecured notes.
-- We are rating the senior notes 'BBB-' and affirming our ratings on
Maiden Holdings and its subsidiaries.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Maiden will maintain its
good competitive position while improving its capital adequacy.
Rating Action
On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-'
senior unsecured debt rating to Maiden Holdings North America Ltd.'s (Maiden
NA) proposed $100 million senior notes issue. At the same time, we affirmed
our 'BBB-' counterparty credit ratings on Maiden Holdings Ltd. and Maiden NA
and our 'BBB+' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on its core
operating subsidiaries, Maiden Reinsurance Co., Maiden Specialty Insurance
Co., and Maiden Insurance Co. Ltd. (Bermuda) (collectively referred to as
Maiden). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
We expect Maiden to use the proceeds from the senior notes offering for
general corporate purposes. We believe that redemption of the outstanding
junior subordinated debt is unlikely until January 2014, when redemption no
longer requires payment of a 14% premium. The senior notes offering allows
management to issue long-term debt with a 30-year maturity at what management
views as a relatively attractive cost of capital.
The rating affirmation is based on the group's good competitive position, the
low volatility of the company's underwriting results, and its strong capital
position, based on our prospective view of capital adequacy built through
future retained earnings and moderating premium growth. However, we believe
that the potential conflicts of interest and customer concentrations created
through related-party transactions among Maiden, its founding shareholders,
AmTrust Financial Services Inc. (not rated), and American Capital Acquisition
Corp. (ACAC; not rated) offset some of the rating strengths.
We believe that the senior notes will increase the group's financial leverage
and interest coverage ratios, but we expect these ratios to remain consistent
with our ratings. Financial leverage would have been about 29% at the end of
2011 if the senior notes had been already issued.
Maiden's net income for 2011 was $28.5 million after incurring $35.4 million
of refinancing charges related to the group's junior subordinated debt. The
combined ratio was 98.9%, representing the results from Maiden's book of
primarily working layer reinsurance with relatively small amounts of
catastrophe exposure.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Maiden will maintain its good
competitive position during the next few years as it gradually expands its
footprint as a diversified reinsurer. Because of the substantial portion of
premiums earned from AmTrust and ACAC, Maiden's prospective operating
performance is substantially influenced by AmTrust's and ACAC's underwriting
performance.
We expect Maiden's operating performance to remain less volatile than those of
Bermuda-based peers that provide higher excess limits and property catastrophe
coverage. We expect the company to produce a combined ratio of between 96% and
98% and a return on revenue of 6%-8% during the next couple of years. Because
we expect industry loss cost trends in Maiden's long-tail casualty business to
remain high, future underwriting performance could be challenged. We expect
the company to improve its capital adequacy during 2012 through future
retained earnings and moderating premium growth. We also expect financial
leverage to remain less than 30% and interest coverage to be at least 3.0x
during the next two years.
We are unlikely to raise the ratings on Maiden in the next 24 months,
particularly because of client concentration, potential for conflicts of
interest, headwinds affecting underwriting results, and our view of the
extended timeframe required for the company to build its competitive position
and capital base. Conversely, we could lower the ratings as a result of
deterioration in operating performance (including a full-year 2012 combined
ratio materially exceeding 100%), increased volatility in underwriting
results, adverse loss-reserve development, unimproved capital adequacy, any
new unfavorable related-party transactions, or any significant adverse changes
to Maiden's risk profile.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
Ratings List
New Rating
Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US)
Senior Unsecured BBB-
Ratings Affirmed
Maiden Holdings Ltd.
Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US)
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Stable/--
Maiden Insurance Co. Ltd. (Bermuda)
Maiden Specialty Insurance Co.
Maiden Reinsurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB+/Stable/--
Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (US)
Senior Unsecured BBB-
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.