TEXT-Fitch cuts 2 below-investment-grade classes of JPMCC 2005-LDP2

Aug 8 () - Fitch Ratings has downgraded two classes of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp.'s commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, series 2005-LDP2. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. The downgrade reflects Fitch expected losses across the pool. Fitch modeled losses of 8.4% of the original pool balance, including losses incurred to date. There are currently 17 specially-serviced loans (13.8%) in the pool. As of the July 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 36.2% (including 3.7% of realized losses) to $1.9 billion from $3 billion at issuance. Eight loans in the pool (2.1%) are currently defeased. Interest shortfalls are affecting classes J, K and N through NR. The largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by a 898,564 square foot (sf) mixed-use development consisting of five office buildings, a mixed-use building, and a retail building located in Creve Coeur, MO (6.1%). The loan was transferred to special servicing in April 2012 for maturity default. The special servicer is in discussions with the borrower. The second-largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by a 236,961 sf office plaza located in Piscataway, NJ (1.4%). Occupancy decreased when the largest tenant (61.19%) vacated at the end of their lease in June 2010. Occupancy was 59% as of March 2012. The third-largest contributor to Fitch-modeled losses is secured by two office properties located in Atlanta, GA and Southfield, MI (1.9%). The loan transferred to special servicing in March 2011 for imminent default. The Atlanta property became real-estate owned (REO) in June 2012, and the special servicer is pursuing foreclosure on the Michigan property. Neither property is listed for sale at this time. Fitch downgrades the following classes: --$26.1 million class E to 'Bsf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --$29.8 million class F to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 95%. In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes: --$244 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$192.7 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$62.7 million class A-3A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$561.3 million class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$58.3 million class A-SB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$247.9 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$50 million class A-MFL at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$216 million class A-J at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$18.6 million class B at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$41 million class C at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$26.1 million class D at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$26.1 million class G at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$44.7 million class H at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$29.8 million class J at 'Csf'; RE 0%; --$26.5 million class K at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --Class L at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --Class M at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --Class N at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --Class O at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --Class P at 'Dsf'; RE 0%; --Class Q at 'Dsf'; RE 0%. Classes A-1 and A-2 have repaid in full. Fitch does not rate class NR. The ratings on classes X-1 and X-2 were previously withdrawn. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing fixed rate U.S. CMBS is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Contact: Primary Analyst Natalie Ulloa Associate Director +1-212-908-9166 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Committee Chairperson Mary MacNeill Managing Director +1-212-908-0785 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' dated Dec. 21, 2011; --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' dated June 6, 2012. 