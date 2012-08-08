TEXT-Fitch rates National Retail Properties' notes 'BBB'

Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings assigns a credit rating of 'BBB' to the $325 million
3.8% senior unsecured notes due October 2022 issued by National Retail
Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN). The notes were issued at 98.465% of par to
yield 3.984% and the spread to the benchmark rate is 235 basis points. Net
proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay balances on the
company's credit facility, fund future acquisitions and for general corporate
purposes.
Fitch currently rates NNN as follows:
--IDR 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured convertible notes 'BBB';
--Preferred stock 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings take into account NNN's solid credit metrics, which are appropriate
for the rating, as well as the company's diverse portfolio of net lease retail
properties that have generated stable cash flows throughout cycles.
NNN's fixed-charge coverage ratio was solid at 2.9x for the trailing 12 months
(TTM) ended June 30, 2012, pro forma for the notes offering, unchanged from 2.9x
for full year 2011 and 2.9x for full year 2010. Fitch expects fixed-charge
coverage to remain stable in the high 2x range through 2013 due to solid
occupancy and long average remaining lease terms, partially offset by increased
interest expense from the notes offering. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as
recurring operating EBITDA less recurring capital expenditures and straight-line
rents, divided by total interest incurred and preferred stock distributions.
NNN's free-standing retail property portfolio is highly granular and includes
1,506 properties spread throughout 47 states with a gross leasable area of
approximately 17.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2012. Moreover, NNN's
portfolio comprises over 300 tenants, thus limiting individual tenant credit
risk.
NNN's leverage is strong for the 'BBB' rating. Net debt to last 12-months
recurring operating EBITDA was 5.2x as of June 30, 2012, compared with 5.9x,
5.7x as of Dec. 31, 2011 and 2010, respectively. Fitch expects leverage to
stabilize just below 5.0x over the next 12-24 months, based on same-store net
operating income (NOI) growth of 1.5% in both 2012 and 2013, and a continuation
of acquisitions being funded on a leverage-neutral basis.
The company has a solid liquidity profile. Pro forma for the $325 million notes
offering, liquidity coverage is 1.7x for the period July 1, 2012 through Dec.
31, 2014. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources (unrestricted cash,
availability under the company's unsecured revolving credit facility and
expected retained cash flow after dividends) divided by uses (debt maturities,
development funding commitments and expected recurring capital expenditures).
NNN has solid contingent liquidity. NNN's unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt was 2.2x as of June 30, 2012, based on a 9% capitalization rate
applied to annualized second quarter 2012 unencumbered net operating income.
Fitch's credit concerns include NNN's moderate geographic concentration. Texas
represents 22.2% of annualized base rents (ABR), with the next largest
concentration in Florida (9.3% of ABR), indicating vulnerability to regional
demand drivers.
NNN's portfolio also includes non-necessity-based retailers (e.g. full-service
restaurants, movie theatres, sporting goods) that may be adversely affected
through retail demand cycles. The convenience store industry represented 22.6%
of ABR as of June 30, 2012, although this is mitigated by the stable performance
of this tenant segment. The next largest industry concentration was full-service
restaurants at 11.4% of ABR.
The two-notch differential between NNN's IDR and its preferred stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a 'BBB' IDR. Based
on Fitch's report 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit Analysis', available on Fitch's web site at
www.fitchratings.com, these preferred securities are deeply subordinated and
have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the
event of a corporate default.
The Stable Outlook centers on Fitch's expectation that NNN's credit metrics will
remain consistent with a 'BBB' rating over the next 12-24 months. NNN's
long-term triple-net leases (typically 15-20 years in term) and manageable lease
expiration schedule contribute to the stable cash flows of the portfolio. The
Stable Outlook also takes into account NNN's strong financial flexibility.
The following factors may have a positive impact on NNN's ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 3.0x
(fixed-charge coverage was 2.9x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012);
--Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring EBITDA sustaining below 5.0x
(leverage was 5.2x as of June 30, 2012);
--Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt based on a stressed 9% capitalization
rate, sustaining above 3.0x (this ratio was 2.2x as of June 30, 2012):
--Broader tenant and geographic diversity.
The following factors may have a negative impact on NNN's ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.5x;
--Net debt to recurring EBITDA sustaining above 6.0x;
--Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt sustaining below 2.2x;
--A liquidity coverage ratio sustaining below 1.0x.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012;
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for REITs', May 3, 2012;
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs', Feb. 27, 2012.
--'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit
Analysis', Dec. 15, 2011.
