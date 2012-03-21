TEXT-Fitch rates AIG new notes 'BBB'

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'BBB' to American
International Group, Inc.'s (AIG) $2 billion issuance of new senior
unsecured notes, consisting of $750 million 3% notes due in 2015, and $1.250
billion of 3.8% notes due in 2017. All other AIG ratings are unchanged,
including AIG's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Positive Rating
Outlook.
Proceeds from the new notes will be used to purchase the preferred interest in
AIA Aurora LLC held by the U.S. Treasury Department, subject to certain
regulatory and third party approval. The new issuance will increase AIG's
financial leverage (excluding financial related debt) modestly from 18.4%
reported at year-end 2011.
Fitch's ratings on AIG and its subsidiaries primarily reflect the benefits of
the AIG organization's strong competitive positions in life and non-life
insurance partially offset by the comparatively poor recent operating results of
the company's core insurance operations. The Positive Outlook on AIG's IDR
continue to reflect improvements in AIG's liquidity and financial profile over
the last 12-18 months as the company sheds operations and de-leveraged. This
trend continued in the first quarter of 2012 with the recent sale of $6 billion
in shares of AIA Group Limited.
Key rating triggers that could lead to rating upgrades include:
--Earnings improvements at insurance subsidiaries' Chartis and SunAmerica that
translate into higher earnings-based interest coverage;
--Further transition of AIG's capital structure and leverage metrics to those of
a more traditional insurance holding company that generates a meaningful
reduction in the company's Total Financing Commitments ratio (TFC).
--Enhanced underwriting profitability and demonstrated reserve stability of the
company's non-life insurance subsidiaries;
--Further stabilization of sales trends and profitability of the company's
domestic life insurance subsidiaries;
--Material increases in Chartis' NAIC risk-based capital ratios.
Key rating triggers that could lead to rating downgrades include:
--Declines in underwriting profitability and heightened reserve volatility of
the company's non-life insurance subsidiaries that Fitch views as inconsistent
with that of comparably-rated peers and industry trends;
--Deterioration in the company's domestic life subsidiaries' sales or
profitability trends;
--Material declines in RBC ratios at either the domestic life insurance or the
non-life insurance subsidiaries.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on AIG:
American International Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR remains at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive;
--$750 million of 3% senior unsecured notes due 2015 assigned a 'BBB';
--$1.250 billion of 3.8% senior unsecured notes due 2017 assigned a 'BBB'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
