TEXT-Fitch rates Sempra Energy's sr notes

March 21 Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Sempra Energy, Inc.'s (SRE) $600 million 2.30% senior notes dues 2017. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

SRE's ratings and Outlook are supported by its solid financial profile and the strength of its core California-based utility subsidiaries, San Diego Gas & Electric Co. (SDG&E) and Southern California Gas Co. (SCG). The utilities benefit from a balanced regulatory environment that is supportive of utility credit quality.

The ratings also consider risks associated with the ongoing significant capex program at the utilities as well as the portfolio of unregulated investments. Unregulated operations include investments in power generation, natural gas transportation and storage, and liquefied natural gas processing facilities. Fitch believes the largely contracted nature of the portfolio limits earnings and cash flow volatility.

Interest coverage measures are strong with EBITDA to interest projected to be just under 5 times (x), and FFO to Interest expected to range from 4.6x to 4.9x over the next several years. However, leverage, which is affected by parent-level debt, is a key driver of the ratings. Debt to EBITDA is expected to remain close to 4x for the next three years, while FFO to debt, which benefits somewhat from bonus depreciation and investment tax credits, is relatively stronger in the 18% - 20% range for the same period.

SRE's consolidated liquidity remains adequate despite the current period of high capex during which Fitch expects the company to be substantially free cash flow negative. SRE had $3.8 billion in committed credit facilities on a consolidated basis at Dec. 31, 2011, of which about $3.1 billion was available. Debt maturities are considered manageable, and Fitch expects that Sempra, SDG&E, and SCG will continue to maintain sufficient access to the capital markets to refinance maturing debt and to fund cash flow shortfalls for mostly regulated investments.

Rating Triggers

Fitch expects that further investments in non-regulated businesses will be financed in a manner consistent with the current capital structure and supported by long-term contracts, particularly for investments in renewable power projects. Any deviation from this strategy could result in negative rating action.

At the same time, deterioration in the regulatory environment in California could have negative implications, although Fitch considers the current environment to be constructive and supportive of the ratings.