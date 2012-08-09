TEXT-Fitch affirms GlaxoSmithKline at 'A+', outlook stable

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK-based pharmaceuticals company GlaxoSmithKline PLC's (GSK) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed GlaxoSmithKline Finance PLC's commercial paper programme at 'F1'. GSK's ratings are supported by its strong market position within the healthcare industry, its wide geographical and product diversification, its high profitably and strong R&D product pipeline and its well manageable patent expiry profile. Negative rating factors include GSK's shareholder friendly policy and significant payouts for litigation settlement. In 2011 the group started a long-term share buyback programme and expects to buy back GBP2bn-GBP2.5bn worth of shares in 2012. In 2011 GSK was the sixth largest pharmaceuticals company worldwide by revenue and is one of the largest market players in the consumer health segment comprising over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, oral care products and nutritional healthcare. In addition it was the world's leading vaccine manufacturer in 2011. These strong market positions help the company in negotiations with market participants. With 35% of pharmaceuticals sales (excluding the HIV franchise) generated in the US in H112, 26% in Europe, 23% in Emerging Markets and Asia Pacific and 16% in the rest of the world, GSK is geographically well diversified, with its geographical split almost representing the split of the global pharmaceuticals market. This makes the company relatively un-reliant on health care reforms in single countries. Within pharmaceuticals, GSK's reliance on single products is relatively low. In H112 its top product Seretide/Advair generated 24% of pharmaceuticals sales, while the top five pharmaceuticals products generated 38%. The company is thus not over-reliant on single products. GSK's patent expiry profile is well manageable, while its R&D Product Pipeline is relatively full. At end-2011, only about 12% of GSK's pharmaceuticals sales were at risk from US patent expiration by 2014 (this calculation includes the US patent expiry of Advair. The US substance patent for compositions for Advair expired during 2010, but no generic has entered the market for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma). This is a low percentage for the industry. GSK's R&D product pipeline is relatively full and includes several potential blockbuster products. In 2012 GSK has received regulatory approvals for Nimenrix and Menhibrix vaccines (meningitis), Votrient (sarcoma) and Horizant (post-herpetic neuralgia) and filed for the approvals of Relvar/Breo (COPD in US; asthma & COPD ex-US), Promacta (Hepatitis C), trametinib and dabrafenib (metastatic melanoma), and of Qflu (quadrivalent influenza vaccine). This follows the approval of three new molecular entities in major markets in 2011, including the Lupus treatment Benlysta, the epilepsy medicine Trobalt and Horizant, for restless leg syndrome. GKS's debt protection measures are appropriate for the current ratings. At FYE11 the funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage reached 1.6x but Fitch expects it to deteriorate slightly in 2012 due to the USD3bn Human Genome Sciences acquisition in 2012, shareholder friendly measures and the USD3bn litigation settlement payout to US authorities, paid for aggressive marketing and the selective use of data from clinical trials in its promotion of drugs beyond their authorised uses. FFO net fixed charge cover stood at 7.4x at YE11 but was negatively impacted by restructuring expenses in 2011 and should be stronger in 2012. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Credit protection measures in line with a 'AA-' rating and a resulting change in share buyback and acquisition policies accordingly - FFO adjusted net leverage below 1.6x and FFO net fixed charge cover of above 12x on a continuing basis Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - Major debt-financed acquisitions or share buybacks, which result in FFO adjusted net leverage greater than 2.2x on a continuing basis. - FFO net fixed charge cover of below 8x on a continuing basisAdditional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 12 August 2011 at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology