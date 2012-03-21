TEXT-Fitch: Jefferies posts favorable earnings, challenges remain

March 21 Fitch Ratings says Jefferies Group Inc. Tuesday reported relatively good first quarter 2012 earnings buoyed by a 20% jump in investment banking revenue from the prior year period. Jefferies fixed income trading rose 6.6% versus 1Q11 and doubled from 4Q11. Fitch Ratings believes that, while these positive signs bode well for other firms with trading and investment banking operations, both lag the strong start recorded in 1Q11 and that challenges remain for the industry.

Increases in both underwriting and advisory revenue for the firm helped lift investment banking revenue. Despite the improvement in trading and investment banking, mergers and acquisition activity has remained sluggish across the industry. This trend points to a potential delay in a turnaround for this key segment. Clients may continue to remain on the sidelines until greater clarity returns to global markets. As a result, we continue to believe that 2012 investment banking revenues are likely to remain pressured.

In our view, U.S. securities firms that derive significant revenues from trading activity may experience weaker trading volume in 2012 versus last year due to continued uncertainty in some markets. Still, Jefferies 1Q12 earnings illustrate a vast improvement from 2H11 when the firm came under intense pressure for a variety of reasons, including its European exposure. Since then, the firm has taken measures to reduce its exposure to Europe while also shrinking its balance sheet via a reduction in total assets.