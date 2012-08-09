TEXT-S&P: Innergex ratings unaffected by announced acquisitions

Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--) are unaffected by the company's recently announced acquisitions. These include two operating hydro generation assets in British Columbia (B.C.) from Capital Power Corp. (BBB/Negative/--), the Wildmare wind development project in B.C. from Finavera Wind Energy Inc. (not rated), and one operating hydro generation asset in Quebec from the Hydromega Group of Companies (not rated). Innergex also has a letter of intent with Hydromega to acquire six other hydroelectric facilities in Quebec and Ontario. In our view, the quality of cash flows from these assets is consistent with the company's existing portfolio because they are fully contracted under long-term power purchase agreements with strong government-owned counterparties. We expect that Innergex will finance these transactions in a way that will maintain financial measures in line with our threshold of partially consolidated adjusted funds from operations-to-debt of 11%.