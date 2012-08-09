版本:
TEXT-S&P: Innergex ratings unaffected by announced acquisitions

Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (BBB-/Stable/--) are unaffected by the
company's recently announced acquisitions. These include two operating hydro
generation assets in British Columbia (B.C.) from Capital Power Corp.
(BBB/Negative/--), the Wildmare wind development project in B.C. from Finavera
Wind Energy Inc. (not rated), and one operating hydro generation asset in Quebec
from the Hydromega Group of Companies (not rated). Innergex also has a letter of
intent with Hydromega to acquire six other hydroelectric facilities in Quebec
and Ontario. In our view, the quality of cash flows from these assets is
consistent with the company's existing portfolio because they are fully
contracted under long-term power purchase agreements with strong
government-owned counterparties. We expect that Innergex will finance these
transactions in a way that will maintain financial measures in line with our
threshold of partially consolidated adjusted funds from operations-to-debt of
11%.

