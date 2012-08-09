版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 9日 星期四 23:02 BJT

TEXT-Fitch rates Prudential Financial hybrid debt 'BBB-'

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Prudential Financial,
Inc.'s (PFI) issuance of $1 billion of 5.875% fixed to floating rate
junior subordinated notes due in 2042.

Fitch expects proceeds from the debt issuance to be used to prefund maturing
debt and to call certain outstanding retail notes at par. Fitch's view of PFI's
financial leverage is not affected by this transaction. Based on Fitch's rating
criteria, this hybrid debt issuance has not been assigned any equity credit.

The company's Financial Leverage Ratio was 35% as of June 30, 2012 compared to
32% at year-end 2011. The ratio increased as expected due primarily to PFI's
adoption on Jan. 1, 2012 of a new accounting standard for deferred acquisition
costs, which reduced shareholders equity and increased the ratio by about 2%,
and a first half increase in debt. Total Leverage at June 30, 2012 was flat with
year-end 2011 at 42%.

Fitch last reviewed and affirmed PFI's ratings on April 19, 2012. The
affirmation of PFI's ratings reflects Fitch's view that the company's recent
financial performance and balance sheet fundamentals remain consistent with
rating expectations.

Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade of PFI's operating and
holding company ratings are: continued reduced reliance on short-term funding;
progress reducing the financial leverage ratio to the mid-20% range and total
leverage below 40%; GAAP interest coverage in the 8x - 10x range (based on
pre-tax adjusted operating earnings); stated NAIC RBC ratio remaining near
current levels; and Japan solvency margin ratio above 700%.

Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of PFI's holding company
ratings (i.e. wider notching from the operating company) include: an FLR above
35%; outstanding CP above 10% of total debt on a sustained basis; a TFC above
1.5x; and/or a GAAP interest coverage ratio below 5x.

Triggers that could result in a downgrade of both operating and holding company
ratings include: a stated NAIC RBC ratio below 400%, and Japan solvency margin
ratio below 600%, as well as a more significant breach of the above noted
holding company triggers.

Fitch has assigned the following rating:

Prudential Financial, Inc.
--5.875% junior subordinated notes due Sept. 15, 2042 'BBB-'

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011);
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011).

Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐