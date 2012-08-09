TEXT-Fitch rates Prudential Financial hybrid debt 'BBB-'

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Prudential Financial, Inc.'s (PFI) issuance of $1 billion of 5.875% fixed to floating rate junior subordinated notes due in 2042. Fitch expects proceeds from the debt issuance to be used to prefund maturing debt and to call certain outstanding retail notes at par. Fitch's view of PFI's financial leverage is not affected by this transaction. Based on Fitch's rating criteria, this hybrid debt issuance has not been assigned any equity credit. The company's Financial Leverage Ratio was 35% as of June 30, 2012 compared to 32% at year-end 2011. The ratio increased as expected due primarily to PFI's adoption on Jan. 1, 2012 of a new accounting standard for deferred acquisition costs, which reduced shareholders equity and increased the ratio by about 2%, and a first half increase in debt. Total Leverage at June 30, 2012 was flat with year-end 2011 at 42%. Fitch last reviewed and affirmed PFI's ratings on April 19, 2012. The affirmation of PFI's ratings reflects Fitch's view that the company's recent financial performance and balance sheet fundamentals remain consistent with rating expectations. Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade of PFI's operating and holding company ratings are: continued reduced reliance on short-term funding; progress reducing the financial leverage ratio to the mid-20% range and total leverage below 40%; GAAP interest coverage in the 8x - 10x range (based on pre-tax adjusted operating earnings); stated NAIC RBC ratio remaining near current levels; and Japan solvency margin ratio above 700%. Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of PFI's holding company ratings (i.e. wider notching from the operating company) include: an FLR above 35%; outstanding CP above 10% of total debt on a sustained basis; a TFC above 1.5x; and/or a GAAP interest coverage ratio below 5x. Triggers that could result in a downgrade of both operating and holding company ratings include: a stated NAIC RBC ratio below 400%, and Japan solvency margin ratio below 600%, as well as a more significant breach of the above noted holding company triggers. Fitch has assigned the following rating: Prudential Financial, Inc. --5.875% junior subordinated notes due Sept. 15, 2042 'BBB-' Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011); --Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria