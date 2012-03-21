版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 22日 星期四 01:43 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms Agrium 'BBB' rating

March 21 - Overview	
     -- On March 20, 2012, Agrium Inc. announced that, as part of its 	
agreement with Glencore International PLC, it plans to acquire Viterra Inc.'s 	
 retail stores in Canada and Australia as well as the company's interest
in a Medicine Hat, Alta., nitrogen facility. 	
     -- As a result, Standard & Poor's is affirming its ratings on Agrium, 	
including its 'BBB' long-term corporate credit rating on the company.	
     -- The transaction is in line with the company's long-term strategy of 	
expanding its retail business. In our opinion, it further solidifies Agrium's 	
market position in the agricultural products retail business.	
     -- While we expect Agrium's debt to rise modestly, Standard & Poor's 	
adjusted leverage is likely to remain below 1.5x on a pro forma basis, which 	
is well below our leverage target for the current rating of 2.0x-2.5x.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that, while the 	
announced acquisition will result in a slight increase in Agrium's leverage 	
ratio, in the near term the company's credit metrics will remain strong and 	
leverage will remain below 2x.	
	
Rating Action	
On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' 	
long-term corporate credit rating on Agrium Inc. The outlook is stable.	
	
We base the affirmation on Agrium's March 20 announcement that it plans to 	
acquire Viterra Inc.'s (BBB-/Watch Dev/--) retail stores in Canada and 	
Australia as well as the company's interest in a Medicine Hat, Alta., nitrogen 	
facility (this acquisition is part of an agreement between Agrium and Glencore 	
International PLC).	
	
The transaction is in line with the company's long-term strategy of expanding 	
its retail business. In our opinion, it further solidifies Agrium's market 	
position in the agricultural products retail business. While we expect the 	
company's debt to rise modestly, Standard & Poor's adjusted leverage is likely 	
to remain below 1.5x on a pro forma basis, which is well below our leverage 	
target for the current rating of 2.0x-2.5x.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Agrium reflect what Standard & Poor's views as the company's 	
good diversity, competitive cost structure, stable margins in retail, and 	
history of good cash flow generation. These strengths are partially offset, in 	
our opinion, by the company's participation in the cyclical fertilizer 	
industry and exposure to the fragmented and volatile nitrogen and phosphate 	
markets.	
	
Agrium is a vertically integrated fertilizer company that produces all three 	
primary agricultural nutrients: nitrogen, potash, and phosphate; and markets 	
fertilizer, seed, chemicals, and crop protection services through its more 	
than 1,250 retail stores in the U.S., Canada, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and 	
Australia. It also manufactures and supplies slow-release specialty 	
fertilizers through its Advanced Technologies business unit.	
	
Standard & Poor's considers the company's business risk profile as 	
satisfactory. Over the years, Agrium has diversified into agricultural retail 	
segment and reduced its reliance on the nitrogen business, which we view as 	
volatile. We view the recently announced acquisition of Viterra's stores in 	
Canada and Australia, as likely to further improve the company's business risk 	
profile because retail tends to generate stable margins and offset volatility 	
in earnings from the wholesale segment. Agrium's retail business now 	
represents close to one-third of EBITDA while its wholesale business 	
represents about two-thirds of EBITDA. We also view the retail business as a 	
complement to the company's fertilizer wholesale business as it provides a 	
better understanding of the fertilizer markets and serves as a selling arm for 	
the wholesale business. In addition, Agrium's Vanscoy, Sask., potash 	
operations (which are the third largest in North America) have a long resource 	
life and are considered to be in the top quartile of the industry cost curve. 	
The company is in the process of expanding its potash capacity by 50% to 3 	
million metric tons by 2014 through brownfield expansions.	
	
The company's nitrogen operating facilities have a competitive cost structure 	
relative to that of its North American peers. Agrium's Alberta nitrogen 	
facilities, which represent about 60% of nitrogen production, benefit from 	
lower natural gas prices, while its Profertil S.A. nitrogen joint venture in 	
Argentina and the equity interest in Misr Oil Processing Co. (MOPCO) in Egypt 	
benefit from favorable natural gas contracts. While the recent political 	
unrest in Egypt has resulted in disruptions at MOPCO, and the plant is 	
currently not producing, we expect it to have minimal impact on Agrium's cash 	
flows as the company has only a 26% equity interest in MOPCO. Phosphate 	
production costs are likely to increase in 2013 as Agrium closes its 	
Kapuskasing phosphate mine in Ontario, and has to buy phosphate rock at higher 	
prices. The company has signed a long-term contract with COP S.A. (not rated) 	
for the supply of phosphate rock with the price in part linked to the finished 	
product price.  	
	
We view Agrium's financial risk profile as intermediate. As of Dec. 31, 2011, 	
Standard & Poor's adjusted debt is about US$3.3 billion. While we expect debt 	
to rise modestly with the announced acquisition of Viterra's stores and 	
interest in the Medicine Hat nitrogen facility, Standard & Poor's adjusted 	
leverage is likely to remain below 1.5x on a pro forma basis. While we expect 	
some softness in fertilizers demand and prices due to global economic concerns 	
in 2012, we believe Agrium's metrics will remain strong and leverage below 2x 	
in 2013. Agrium has a history of good cash flow generation and its cash flow 	
protection levels, as measured by funds from operations (FFO) to debt, are 	
about 65%. While we expect FFO to debt to decline in 2013, it is likely to 	
remain above 40% in the next two years. 	
	
Liquidity	
We consider Agrium's liquidity as adequate as per Standard & Poor's liquidity 	
criteria. We expect the company to use the majority of its cash on hand, which 	
stood at US$1.35 billion at Dec. 31, 2011, to finance the acquisition. As 	
such, Agrium will be relying on its credit facilities for liquidity in the 	
short run. The company had US$1.9 billion available under its various credit 	
facilities as of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect liquidity to improve in 2013 on 	
positive free cash flows and for sources to uses to be well above 1.5x in the 	
next two years. While capital expenditures are likely to be high in the next 	
two years, mostly on the potash mine expansion, we expect Agrium to fund its 	
capital expenditures through cash from operations. The company is compliant 	
with bank covenants and has ample cushion. While there is no significant debt 	
maturity in the near term, Agrium does have a US$460 million floating-rate 	
loan due in 2013, which we would expect it to refinance closer to maturity. 	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor's view that, while the announced 	
acquisition will result in a slight increase in Agrium's leverage ratio, in 	
the near term the company's credit metrics will remain strong and leverage 	
will remain below 2x. However, an upgrade on the company is constrained by 	
management's financial policy and our expectation that Agrium will continue to 	
use excess cash flows for acquisition purposes. We could lower the ratings if, 	
in our view, the company cannot sustain leverage of 2.0x-2.5x and an 	
FFO-to-debt ratio lower than 40% on an ongoing basis due to a prolonged 	
decline in fertilizer prices and volumes, or if management deviates from its 	
conservative financial policy and executes a highly leveraged acquisition.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Agrium Inc.	
Ratings Affirmed	
Corporate credit rating     BBB/Stable/--	
Senior unsecured debt       BBB	
	
	
