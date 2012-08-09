TEXT-Fitch assigns ATF Bank's bonds 'BBB' rating

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ATF Bank's KZT15bn five-year issue of senior unsecured bonds a Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA+(kaz)'. The bonds term is five years with a call option in three years. The coupons are semi-annual at a fixed annual interest rate of 7%.The terms also contain a change of control clause under which bondholders would receive the right to put the notes should UniCredit Bank Austria AG (UCA) cease to control a majority stake in ATF. UCA currently owns a 99.74% stake.. ATF bank has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook, Short-term IDR of 'F3', Long-term local currency IDR of 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook, Viability Rating of 'b-', a National Long-term rating of 'AA+(kaz)' with a Negative Outlook and a Support Rating of '2'. ATF could be downgraded if UniCredit S.p.A's. ('A-'/Negative) ratings are lowered. A downgrade is also possible if Fitch believes that further support from the parent has become less likely, or if a disposal of the subsidiary is being more actively pursued. ATF was the fifth-largest bank in Kazakhstan, holding around 6.9% of system assets, at 1 July 2012. It is primarily a corporate bank with 109 outlets located throughout Kazakhstan. ATF is ultimately owned by UniCredit S.p.A.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 16 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria