TEXT-S&P withdraws Centerpoint Energy Transition Bond II rating

Aug 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its 'AAA (sf)'
rating on the class A2 notes from Centerpoint Energy Transition Bond Co. II LLC,
an asset-backed securities transaction backed by stranded assets created by
statute in conjunction with the state utility commission.

Today's withdrawal follows the complete paydown of the class A2 notes on the 
Aug. 1, 2012, payment date.
 
According to the servicer's report as of the payment date, Centerpoint Energy 
Transition Bond Co. II LLC paid off the class A2 notes in full. 

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 
credit rating report is available at 

