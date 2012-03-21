TEXT-S&P raises Foot Locker to 'BB' from 'BB-'

March 21 - Overview
-- New York City-based footwear retailer Foot Locker Inc. has performed
ahead of our expectations because of revenue increases coupled with
significant margin gains.
-- Credit metrics have strengthened substantially over the past year due
to good performance.
-- We are raising Foot Locker's corporate credit rating to 'BB' from
'BB-'.
-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation for continued modest
operational improvement over the near term, because of further revenue
increases and slight margin expansion.
Rating Action
On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit rating on Foot Locker Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable.
We also raised the issue-level rating on the company's unsecured debt to 'BB'
from 'BB-' and maintained our '4' recovery rating.
Rationale
The upgrade reflects our expectation for "strong" liquidity (based on our
criteria) in the near term and the company's enhanced performance over the
past year, which was ahead of our forecast due to recent merchandising
improvements. Credit metrics strengthened significantly over the last 12
months, and we anticipate they will remain stable over the coming year.
The rating on specialty athletic footwear retailer Foot Locker reflects
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation for modest operational gains
and strong cash flow generation in the near term. In our view, the company is
continuing to benefit from better inventory controls and reduced markdown
activity, especially in footwear. Credit protection metrics have strengthened
significantly over the past 12 months, commensurate with operations, and we
expect them to demonstrate slight gains over the coming year.
Foot Locker's "fair" business profile reflects its participation in the
intensely competitive athletic footwear and apparel retail industry, history
of inconsistent performance, and significant vendor concentration. Risk
factors include weak economic conditions in the U.S. and Europe reducing
consumer spending and net store openings, increased competition from vendors
including Nike, and sensitivity to fashion trends, given a substantial portion
of sales are to young males ages 12 to 25.
Performance was ahead of our expectations in 2011, as the NBA lockout did not
materially hurt results and athletic shoes and apparel continued to remain on
trend. Same-store sales were up 9.8% compared with the prior year, and gross
margin increased 190 basis points (bps) to 31.9%, due mainly to improvements
in operating leverage and merchandise margin. We expect Foot Locker's
continued focus on differentiating store banners, increasing higher-margin
apparel sales, and testing new store concepts focused on running and
basketball to continue to propel modest profit growth in the near term.
Our financial forecast assumes weak economic growth, high unemployment,
elevated commodity costs, and flat mall and off-mall traffic persisting
through 2013. Considering these economic assumptions, our specific projections
for Foot Locker in 2012 include the following:
-- Sales growth in the low-single-digit percent due to mid-single-digit
net new store openings, mid-single-digit percent same-store sales increases
and mid-teens percent direct sales growth.
-- We expect gross margins will increase in the low- to mid-double-digit
basis points, as Foot Locker continues to pass on higher input costs to
customers and leverage fixed occupancy costs.
-- We anticipate selling, general, and administrative expenses will
increase in the mid-single-digit percent area, because of increased marketing
costs and higher store wages.
-- We project adjusted funds from operations to debt will remain above
40% for 2012 as the company continues to maintain low levels of promotional
activity.
-- We anticipate return on capital will remain in the mid-teens percent
as the company continues to invest in capital spending in addition to
shareholder-friendly initiatives.
We assess the company's financial risk profile as "significant," as credit
protection measures have improved substantially due to performance gains in
2011. Leverage declined to 2.7x for the year ended Jan. 28, 2012, compared
with 3.6x for the prior period in 2011. Interest coverage increased to 4.6x
from 3.2x period over period. As debt has remained relatively unchanged year
over year, the enhanced credit protection reflected a 30% increase in EBITDA.
Foot Locker's minimal debt provides limited opportunity for significant credit
metric enhancement through pay down. In fact, full repayment would only result
in a 0.2x leverage improvement. Instead, we anticipate further operational
growth in the women's running and casual categories will help the company
maintain leverage under 3.0x over the next 12 months.
Foot Locker has significant vendor concentration but has built strong
relationships with key branded vendors such as Nike, Adidas, and Reebok.
Dependence on a few select suppliers has increased rather than lessened over
the past few years as the industry has consolidated. As of year-end 2010 (the
latest figures available), Foot Locker purchased approximately 63% of its
merchandise from Nike and about 82% of its merchandise from its top five
vendors. The company enjoys significant allocation of exclusive and limited
distribution products due to these strong relationships. However, there is
also risk in Foot Locker's dependence on increasingly vertically integrated
manufacturers to introduce new products that resonate well with consumers.
Liquidity
We assess Foot Locker's liquidity as strong, with cash on hand and cash
generated from operations likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months.
Cash sources include $851 million of cash on hand, free operating cash flow in
the mid-$200 million area, and nearly $200 million of availability under the
company's credit facility as of Jan. 28, 2012. Foot Locker's light maturity
schedule over the long term bolsters its liquidity.
We anticipate cash uses could remain moderate and will be primarily composed
of $160 million in capital expenditures, some investments in working capital,
dividends, and share repurchases. The company announced approval of a new,
three-year $400 million share repurchase program in the past quarter,
extending through January 2015. It also announced a 9% increase in its
quarterly dividend. As a result, we expect about $110 million in dividends and
between $125 million to $150 million in share repurchases in 2012.
Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
-- We estimate coverage of sources over uses to be above 1.5x.
-- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 30% decline
in EBITDA.
-- The company has no financial performance covenants and no debt
maturities over the near term. We believe that the company has sound
relationships with the banks.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Foot Locker,
published Oct. 11, 2011, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Foot Locker should continue to
improve modestly over the near term, because of slight revenue growth and
margin expansion. Although we anticipate that growth is likely to slow over
the coming year because of macroeconomic headwinds, we expect it to remain
positive.
We could lower the rating if Foot Locker performs worse than our expectations
over the near term because of a material weakening of consumer demand, severe
merchandise missteps, or increased competition. Under this scenario, leverage
would approach the mid-3.0x area because of flat same-store sales and a
120-bps margin decline. Although unlikely, we could raise the rating if the
company can demonstrate continued performance gains without meaningful sales
or margin erosion. Under this scenario, revenue growth would be in the
high-single digits and margins would expand about 100 bps over the next year
due to higher-than-expected net store openings in the U.S. and Europe.
Ratings List
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
Foot Locker Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB-/Positive/--
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged
To From
Foot Locker Inc.
Senior Unsecured BB BB-
Recovery Rating 4 4
