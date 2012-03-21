版本:
TEXT-S&P raises Foot Locker to 'BB' from 'BB-'

March 21 - Overview	
     -- New York City-based footwear retailer Foot Locker Inc. has performed 	
ahead of our expectations because of revenue increases coupled with 	
significant margin gains.	
     -- Credit metrics have strengthened substantially over the past year due 	
to good performance.	
     -- We are raising Foot Locker's corporate credit rating to 'BB' from 	
'BB-'.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation for continued modest 	
operational improvement over the near term, because of further revenue 	
increases and slight margin expansion.	
 	
Rating Action	
On March 21, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on Foot Locker Inc. to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The outlook is stable. 	
We also raised the issue-level rating on the company's unsecured debt to 'BB' 	
from 'BB-' and maintained our '4' recovery rating. 	
	
 	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our expectation for "strong" liquidity (based on our 	
criteria) in the near term and the company's enhanced performance over the 	
past year, which was ahead of our forecast due to recent merchandising 	
improvements. Credit metrics strengthened significantly over the last 12 	
months, and we anticipate they will remain stable over the coming year.	
	
The rating on specialty athletic footwear retailer Foot Locker reflects 	
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectation for modest operational gains 	
and strong cash flow generation in the near term. In our view, the company is 	
continuing to benefit from better inventory controls and reduced markdown 	
activity, especially in footwear. Credit protection metrics have strengthened 	
significantly over the past 12 months, commensurate with operations, and we 	
expect them to demonstrate slight gains over the coming year.	
	
Foot Locker's "fair" business profile reflects its participation in the 	
intensely competitive athletic footwear and apparel retail industry, history 	
of inconsistent performance, and significant vendor concentration. Risk 	
factors include weak economic conditions in the U.S. and Europe reducing 	
consumer spending and net store openings, increased competition from vendors 	
including Nike, and sensitivity to fashion trends, given a substantial portion 	
of sales are to young males ages 12 to 25.	
	
Performance was ahead of our expectations in 2011, as the NBA lockout did not 	
materially hurt results and athletic shoes and apparel continued to remain on 	
trend. Same-store sales were up 9.8% compared with the prior year, and gross 	
margin increased 190 basis points (bps) to 31.9%, due mainly to improvements 	
in operating leverage and merchandise margin. We expect Foot Locker's 	
continued focus on differentiating store banners, increasing higher-margin 	
apparel sales, and testing new store concepts focused on running and 	
basketball to continue to propel modest profit growth in the near term.	
	
Our financial forecast assumes weak economic growth, high unemployment, 	
elevated commodity costs, and flat mall and off-mall traffic persisting 	
through 2013. Considering these economic assumptions, our specific projections 	
for Foot Locker in 2012 include the following:	
     -- Sales growth in the low-single-digit percent due to mid-single-digit 	
net new store openings, mid-single-digit percent same-store sales increases 	
and mid-teens percent direct sales growth.	
     -- We expect gross margins will increase in the low- to mid-double-digit 	
basis points, as Foot Locker continues to pass on higher input costs to 	
customers and leverage fixed occupancy costs.	
     -- We anticipate selling, general, and administrative expenses will 	
increase in the mid-single-digit percent area, because of increased marketing 	
costs and higher store wages.	
     -- We project adjusted funds from operations to debt will remain above 	
40% for 2012 as the company continues to maintain low levels of promotional 	
activity. 	
     -- We anticipate return on capital will remain in the mid-teens percent 	
as the company continues to invest in capital spending in addition to 	
shareholder-friendly initiatives.	
 	
We assess the company's financial risk profile as "significant," as credit 	
protection measures have improved substantially due to performance gains in 	
2011. Leverage declined to 2.7x for the year ended Jan. 28, 2012, compared 	
with 3.6x for the prior period in 2011. Interest coverage increased to 4.6x 	
from 3.2x period over period. As debt has remained relatively unchanged year 	
over year, the enhanced credit protection reflected a 30% increase in EBITDA. 	
	
Foot Locker's minimal debt provides limited opportunity for significant credit 	
metric enhancement through pay down. In fact, full repayment would only result 	
in a 0.2x leverage improvement. Instead, we anticipate further operational 	
growth in the women's running and casual categories will help the company 	
maintain leverage under 3.0x over the next 12 months. 	
	
Foot Locker has significant vendor concentration but has built strong 	
relationships with key branded vendors such as Nike, Adidas, and Reebok. 	
Dependence on a few select suppliers has increased rather than lessened over 	
the past few years as the industry has consolidated. As of year-end 2010 (the 	
latest figures available), Foot Locker purchased approximately 63% of its 	
merchandise from Nike and about 82% of its merchandise from its top five 	
vendors. The company enjoys significant allocation of exclusive and limited 	
distribution products due to these strong relationships. However, there is 	
also risk in Foot Locker's dependence on increasingly vertically integrated 	
manufacturers to introduce new products that resonate well with consumers. 	
 	
Liquidity	
We assess Foot Locker's liquidity as strong, with cash on hand and cash 	
generated from operations likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. 	
Cash sources include $851 million of cash on hand, free operating cash flow in 	
the mid-$200 million area, and nearly $200 million of availability under the 	
company's credit facility as of Jan. 28, 2012. Foot Locker's light maturity 	
schedule over the long term bolsters its liquidity. 	
	
We anticipate cash uses could remain moderate and will be primarily composed 	
of $160 million in capital expenditures, some investments in working capital, 	
dividends, and share repurchases. The company announced approval of a new, 	
three-year $400 million share repurchase program in the past quarter, 	
extending through January 2015. It also announced a 9% increase in its 	
quarterly dividend. As a result, we expect about $110 million in dividends and 	
between $125 million to $150 million in share repurchases in 2012. 	
	
Relevant aspects of the company's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:	
     -- We estimate coverage of sources over uses to be above 1.5x.	
     -- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 30% decline 	
in EBITDA.	
     -- The company has no financial performance covenants and no debt 	
maturities over the near term. We believe that the company has sound 	
relationships with the banks.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Foot Locker, 	
published Oct. 11, 2011, on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that Foot Locker should continue to 	
improve modestly over the near term, because of slight revenue growth and 	
margin expansion. Although we anticipate that growth is likely to slow over 	
the coming year because of macroeconomic headwinds, we expect it to remain 	
positive. 	
	
We could lower the rating if Foot Locker performs worse than our expectations 	
over the near term because of a material weakening of consumer demand, severe 	
merchandise missteps, or increased competition. Under this scenario, leverage 	
would approach the mid-3.0x area because of flat same-store sales and a 	
120-bps margin decline. Although unlikely, we could raise the rating if the 	
company can demonstrate continued performance gains without meaningful sales 	
or margin erosion. Under this scenario, revenue growth would be in the 	
high-single digits and margins would expand about 100 bps over the next year 	
due to higher-than-expected net store openings in the U.S. and Europe.	
 	
Ratings List	
	
Upgraded; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Foot Locker Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       BB-/Positive/--	
	
Upgraded; Recovery Rating Unchanged	
                                        To                 From	
Foot Locker Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured                       BB                 BB- 	
  Recovery Rating                       4                  4	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

