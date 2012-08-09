TEXT-S&P raises Goldman Sachs Japan short-term rating to 'A-1'

Overview -- Goldman Sachs Japan Co. Ltd. is the registered Japanese broker-dealer and indirect subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and we consider it "core" to Goldman Sachs under our group rating methodology. -- We are assigning a 'A' issuer credit rating on GSJCL, in line with the ratings on other core operating subsidiaries of Goldman Sachs. -- We are raising the short-term issuer credit and commercial paper ratings on GSJCL to 'A-1' from 'A-2'. -- The outlook is negative, reflecting the rating outlook on Goldman Sachs. Rating Action On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' long-term issuer credit rating on Goldman Sachs Japan Co. Ltd. (GSJCL), the registered Japanese broker-dealer and indirect subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS or Goldman; A-/Negative/A-2). The outlook is negative. At the same time, we raised the short-term issuer credit and commercial paper ratings on GSJCL to 'A-1' from 'A-2'. Rationale Based in Tokyo, GSJCL is the main point of contact for Goldman's clients in Japan. It offers its clients a full range of broker-dealer and investment-banking services, including trading of fixed income, currencies, commodities, and equities through its securities business, as well as merger and acquisition advice through its investment-banking business. GSJCL is registered as a broker-dealer with the Financial Services Agency of Japan, which is its primary regulator. It had JPY4.2 trillion of balance-sheet assets as of March 31, 2012, and it maintains a capital buffer well in excess of regulatory minimums. We classify GSJCL as a "core" subsidiary under our group rating methodology, so our ratings on GSJCL are the same as those on Goldman's primary operating subsidiaries. This classification reflects GSJCL's close operational integration with many of Goldman's other business lines and its important role in the overall strategies of the company. It also recognizes the capital and funding support GS provides to GSJCL. Outlook The outlook is negative, reflecting that on the ratings on GS. We expect that our ratings on GSJCL will move in line with those on GS. We could lower the ratings on GSJCL further if we no longer consider it to be core to GS. This could result from a period of sustained weak operating performance at GSJCL, or evidence that its activities are of diminishing importance to the parent company. Related Criteria And Research -- The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., March 12, 2012 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List New Rating; Upgraded To From Goldman Sachs Japan Co. Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating A/Negative/A-1 --/--/A-2 Upgraded To From Goldman Sachs Japan Co. Ltd. Commercial Paper A-1 A-2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.