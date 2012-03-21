版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding

March 21 - OVERVIEW	
     -- Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC's issuance is an ABS 	
securitization backed by vacation ownership interval (timeshare) loans.	
     -- We assigned our ratings to the class A and B notes.	
     -- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement 	
and the servicer's ability and experience in the timeshare market, among other 	
factors.	
    	
     March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC's $450 million vacation
timeshare loan-backed notes (see list).	
	
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by vacation 	
ownership interval (timeshare) loans.	
	
The ratings reflect our opinion of the credit enhancement available in the 	
form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and available 	
excess spread. Our ratings also reflect our view of Wyndham Consumer Finance 	
Inc.'s (WCF's) servicing ability and experience in the timeshare market.	
 	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
 	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities.	
	
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 	
report is available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
RATINGS ASSIGNED	
Sierra Timeshare 2012-1 Receivables Funding LLC	
 	
Class       Rating             Amount	

A           A+ (sf)            347.14	
B           BBB (sf)           102.86

