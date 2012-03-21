TEXT-Fitch cuts 1 tranche of Ayt Kutxa transactions

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded one and affirmed five tranches of
the Ayt Kutxa Hipotecario transactions, two Spanish RMBS transactions originated
and serviced by Kutxabank S.A. ('A-'/Negative/'F2'), as follows:
AyT Kutxa Hipotecario I, FTA (Ayt Kutxa I)
Class A (ISIN ES0370153001): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class B (ISIN ES0370153019): affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
Class C (ISIN ES0370153027): downgraded to 'BBsf' from 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
AyT Kutxa Hipotecario II, FTA (Ayt Kutxa II)
Class A (ISIN ES0370154009): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Negative
Class B (ISIN ES0370154017): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative
Class C (ISIN ES0370154025): affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate (RE): '50%'
Kutxabank was formed in January 2012, following the merger of four former saving
banks, including Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Guipuzkoa y San Sebastian,
which is the originator of the loans in the underlying portfolios (see "Fitch
Takes Rating Actions on 5 Spanish Medium-Size Caja Banks", dated 09 January 2012
at www.fitchratings.com).
The downgrade of Ayt Kutxa I's class C notes is a result of the low credit
enhancement (CE) available to the rated notes. CE is provided by a fully funded
reserve fund of EUR13.5m (1.8% of the initial notes balance). Despite the good
performance of the underlying portfolio compared to Ayt Kutxa II, Fitch believes
that the CE available to the most junior notes is insufficient to withstand
'BBBsf' stresses.
Loans in arrears by more than three months remain low compared to other
Fitch-rated Spanish RMBS transactions, as well as Ayt Kutxa II. However, in more
recent months, there has been a slight upward trend in the early stage arrears,
reflecting a decline in borrower affordability. The agency has concerns that
this trend may translate into an increase in late stage arrears and defaults in
upcoming payment dates.
To date, the gross excess spread available in Ayt Kutxa I remains limited in
comparison to the volume of arrears currently in the pipeline. In January 2012,
Fitch calculated an average gross excess spread of less than 0.1% of the current
asset balance for the past four interest payment periods, while loans in arrears
by more than three months, which have a higher propensity to default, stood at
0.5%. Defaults are defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months and are
currently fully provisioned for using excess spread generated by the pool.
As of January 2012, Ayt Kutxa II's reserve fund stood at EUR13.3m (target amount
of EUR27.6m). The utilisation of the reserve fund to date is a result of
provisions for period defaults exceeding the gross excess spread generated by
the pool. To date, cumulative gross defaults were calculated as 2.8% of the
initial asset balance. Over the past four collection periods, the volume of
defaulted loans remained limited compared to previous periods, allowing the
reserve fund to top-up by EUR6.9m. The replenishment was also partially due to
recoveries received on defaulted loans (EUR10.9m). Fitch believes that the
majority of these recoveries were made possible through refinancing agreements
with the bank rather than proceeds from the sale of properties.
The low prepayment rates and the limited volume of true recoveries generated to
date by both transactions reflect the ongoing economic stress in the market,
with high unemployment, limited refinancing opportunities and an illiquid
housing market. In Fitch's view, the transactions remain highly reliant on the
flow of recoveries. For this reason, the agency has applied conservative
assumptions in its assessment of future recoveries from defaulted loans. As a
result a '50%' recovery estimate has been assigned to Ayt Kutxa II's most junior
notes.
The Negative Outlook on the most senior notes of both transactions reflects the
Outlook on the sovereign rating (see "Fitch: SF Impact of Spanish, Italian &
Irish Sovereign Rating Actions", dated 01 February 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch understands that a portion of loans in the portfolios have had
modifications to their original terms and conditions, which resulted in either a
margin reduction or maturity extension (1.9% and 0.3% of the current pool
balance in Ayt Kutxa I and II, respectively). To reflect the affordability
strain that borrowers may be under, Fitch has applied higher default probability
assumptions for such loans.
Principal redemption of the notes in both transactions remains fully sequential,
resulting in the increase in CE available to the senior and mezzanine notes,
thus resulting in an affirmation of their ratings. Fitch does not expect the
pro-rata conditions to be met in Ayt Kutxa I in the near term.
Fitch notes that Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA) is the
account bank and the paying agent in the two transactions. Following the
downgrade of its Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings to
'BBB+'/Negative/'F2' the entity is no longer eligible to perform these roles
(see "Fitch Downgrades CECA and Banco Cooperativo to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative",
dated 08 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch understands that the
issuer is considering remedial actions to mitigate the increased counterparty
exposure in the two transactions (see "Fitch Assessing Spanish Structured
Finance Counterparty Exposure to CECA's Rating", dated 29 February 2012 at
www.fitchratings.com). The agency will provide commentary as and when further
details are made available.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable
criteria, the sources of
information used to assess these ratings were Investor Reports and loan-by-loan
data.
Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August
2011; 'EMEA
Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 11
August 2011, 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 04 August 2011;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and Counterparty
Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 12
March 2012, 'Criteria for Servicing Continuity Risk in Structured Finance',
dated 12 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
