2012年 3月 22日

TEXT-S&P rates Hercules Offshore's note issues

March 21 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned issue-level and
recovery ratings to Hercules Offshore Inc.'s $300 million senior
secured notes due 2017. The issue rating on the notes is 'B+' (two notches
higher than the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating on this debt is
'1', indicating our expectation of very high recovery (90% to 100%) in the event
of default. 	
	
At the same time, we assigned issue-level and recovery ratings to Hercules' 	
$200 million new senior unsecured notes due 2019. The issue rating on the 	
notes is 'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating 	
on this debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average recovery (30% to 	
50%) in the event of default. 	
	
We also revised the recovery rating on Hercules' existing 10.5% $300 million 	
notes to '4' from '3', indicating our expectation of average recovery (30% to 	
50%) in the event of default. The issue-level rating on these notes remains 	
'B-' (the same as the corporate credit rating). We revised the recovery rating 	
to reflect the collateral suspension on these notes that gets activated as a 	
result of a reduction in secured debt. We will withdraw the rating on the 	
company's existing senior secured term loan, as it will be repaid. 	
	

These rating actions come as Hercules refinances its capital structure. It 	
will use the proceeds of the new five-year senior secured notes and seven-year 	
senior unsecured notes to pay down its existing senior secured term loan ($435 	
million as of February 2012). Concurrently, Hercules is issuing approximately 	
$100 million of new equity, establishing a new $75 million senior secured 	
revolving credit facility (to replace its existing $140 million revolver), and 	
acquiring a jack-up rig which will be placed on a three-year contract in the 	
Middle East. The company's existing 10.5% $300 million senior secured notes 	
due 2017 will remain outstanding. However, these notes will become unsecured 	
after the collateral on them is suspended, given that total secured debt will 	
be less than $375 million when the refinancing is complete. 	
	
Our ratings on Hercules reflect its participation in the highly volatile and 	
competitive shallow-water drilling and marine services segments of the oil and 	
gas industry. The ratings also incorporate our expectation that day rates and 	
utilization for the company's jack-up rigs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico will 	
remain robust throughout 2012. Moreover, we expect the company's domestic 	
offshore operations will provide the majority of EBITDA generation in 2012, 	
since its international offshore segment performance will be weaker than in 	
2011 due to lower contract renewal day rates, reflecting current market 	
conditions. The ratings also incorporate the company's geographic and product 	
diversification (provided by its liftboat segments) and adequate liquidity.	
	

RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009  	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Hercules Offshore Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating          B-/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Assigned	
Hercules Offshore Inc.	
 Senior secured	
  $300 mil. notes due 2017        B+	
    Recovery rating               1	
 Senior unsecured	
  $200 mil. notes due 2019        B-	
    Recovery rating               4	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Revised	
                                  To         From	
Senior unsecured	
  $300 mil. 10.5% notes due 2017  B-         B-	
    Recovery rating               4          3	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

