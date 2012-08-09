版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Warner Chilcott loans 'BBB-'

Overview
     -- Warner Chilcott PLC's subsidiaries are issuing $600 million of
term loans to partly finance a $1 billion shareholder dividend, or $4.00 per 
ordinary share, and implementing an annual dividend of $0.50 per share 
(approximately $125 million annually).
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB-' issue-level and '1' recovery rating to the 
new senior secured debt. We are also lowering the issue-level rating, and 
revising the recovery rating, on the existing senior unsecured notes to 'BB-' 
and '5', from 'BB' and '3'. 
     -- We are affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating.
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operational 
efficiencies undertaken by the company will continue to result in strong free 
cash flow generation despite declining sales.

Rating Action
On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' 
corporate credit rating on Ireland-based specialty pharmaceutical manufacturer 
Warner Chilcott PLC. We assigned our 'BBB-' issue-level rating and '1' 
recovery rating to the new senior secured debt. 

At the same time, we lowered the issue-level and revised the recovery rating 
on the existing senior unsecured notes to 'BB-' and '5',respectively, from 
'BB' and '3'. The recovery rating of '5' indicates our expectation for modest 
(10%-30%) recovery in the event of default.

The rating actions follow the company's announcement that it will issue an 
additional $600 million of term loans to partly finance a $1 billion 
shareholder dividend. The additional debt increases adjusted pro forma 
leverage to about 3x.

Rationale
The rating on Warner Chilcott reflects a "fair" business risk profile that 
incorporates some product and therapeutic diversity and the company's 
successful strategy of active brand management. It also reflects the threat of 
generic competition to the company's product portfolio and its limited 
research and development (R&D) capabilities. These pressures could push the 
company to make additional debt-financed product or company acquisitions over 
the next year, which, along with pro forma adjusted leverage of about 3x, is 
reflected in Warner Chilcott's "significant" financial risk profile.

Revenues of approximately $1.325 billion for the first half of 2012 are 
trending ahead of our expectation that revenues would decline 10%-12% in 2012. 
Gross margins of 89% are in line with our expectation of 88%. We continue to 
expect that Warner Chilcott's revenues will decline roughly 10% in 2012, 
following a roughly 8% decline in 2011. The decline in 2011 and 2012 stems 
primarily from challenges to the global Actonel franchise and the recent loss 
of the patent case against Doryx. Actonel revenues have been pressured 
following a Western Europe patent expiration in 2010 and a contracting U.S. 
bisphosphonate market due to concerns over side effects. Challenges to the 
existing patent covering Asacol 400mg could accelerate the timing of potential 
generic threats to that product, although patent extensions and patient 
preference for current therapies could mitigate any near-term sales decline, 
in our opinion. The revenue decline in the Actonel franchise is slightly 
offset by low-single-digit growth from other products in the company's product 
portfolio.

We believe that gross margins in 2012 will decline by up to 100 basis points 
to about 88% because of product mix shifts, but expect that Warner Chilcott 
will be able to sustain adjusted EBITDA margins in the low- to mid-50% range 
because of cost reductions and changes to its sales and marketing 
infrastructure associated with the declining Actonel market share. Moreover, 
we expect that those changes will enable the company to continue generating 
strong free cash flow of almost $800 million in 2012. We believe it will use 
free cash flow for debt reduction in the short term, resulting in leverage 
declining to less than 3x by the end of 2013. We do not view leverage 
improvement as permanent, though, since we expect the company to incur 
additional debt for a dividend, absent any acquisitions. Therefore, we now 
believe that, over time, the company's leverage will ultimately be sustained 
at more than 3x.

Warner Chilcott's "significant" financial risk profile reflects pro forma 
adjusted leverage of about 3x and funds from operations to total debt of about 
25%. Both metrics are consistent with a significant financial risk profile. 
Notwithstanding, our belief that Warner Chilcott has a significant financial 
risk profile, we also believe that the company will continue to pursue 
debt-financed acquisitions and share repurchases. This belief is highlighted 
by the current $1 billion partly debt-financed dividend (its second dividend 
in less than two years), which comes at a time when the current product 
portfolio is facing near-term growth challenges. The implementation of a 
permanent annual dividend of about $125 million per year further supports that 
policy.

Our assessment of Warner Chilcott's business risk profile as fair incorporates 
the company's successful strategy of active brand management, which has 
resulted in patents on Actonel products to 2023 and on Asacol products to 2021 
and also resulted in the launch of two new products in 2011: Atelvia (next 
generation Actonel) and Lo Loestrin Fe (a successor to Loestrin 24 Fe).
Actonel and Asacol create significant revenue concentration. Despite a 
declining market for Actonel, we believe that Actonel and Asacol will still 
account for about 50% of 2012 revenues; Actonel alone is likely to account for 
about 21% of 2012 revenues while Asacol will account for 32%. Following the 
weaker-than-expected launch of Atelvia (the next generation of Actonel) in 
early 2011, the ability to replace revenues from Actonel's western European 
and near-term U.S. patent expirations is ever more critical.

Capturing and retaining market share will be critical to Warner Chilcott's 
success given the company's product concentration in the contracting 
bisphosphonate market, the uncertainty of payor and patient preference, the 
competitive market with a lower cost alternative (generic Fosamax), and new 
market entrants such as Amgen's Prolia. While Atelvia should gain share 
because it eliminates a fasting requirement, its inability to fully replace 
declining Actonel sales supports our belief that the company will continue to 
explore acquisitions to replace lost revenue. Therefore, we expect additional 
product or company acquisitions, as it did with urology drug Enablex, to 
continue over the near term in an attempt to offset the patent expirations and 
related sales declines. 

Liquidity
Warner Chilcott has strong liquidity (according to our criteria). Sources of 
cash are expected to exceed uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Relevant 
aspects of Warner Chilcott's liquidity include:
     -- With sources exceeding uses by about $700 million, we expect coverage 
of uses to be more than 1.5x in the next 12 to 24 months.
     -- We expect sources of liquidity to include at least $250 million of 
cash on the balance sheet and about $830 million of FFO in 2012. We also 
expect the company to have full availability of its $250 million revolving 
credit facility.
     -- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures of about $50 
million, mandatory debt amortization payments of about $200 million annually, 
and a $125 million annual dividend.
     -- The proposed amendment to the credit agreements does not change 
maturity dates and the company's nearest maturity is in 2016.
     -- We expect the company to have an ample cushion under the amended 
covenants.

Recovery analysis
We assigned a 'BBB-' issue-level rating and a '1' recovery rating to Warner 
Chilcott's new senior secured debt. The $300 million term loan is due March 
2018 and the $300 million CLO term loan is due August 2017. The '1' recovery 
rating indicates our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event 
of payment default. We lowered the issue-level and revised the recovery rating 
on the existing senior unsecured notes to 'BB-' and '5', from 'BB' and '3'. 
The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery 
in the event of payment default. (For the complete recovery analysis, please 
see the recovery report on Warner Chilcott PLC, to be published as soon as 
possible on RatingsDirect.)

Outlook
Our stable rating outlook on Warner Chilcott reflects our expectation that 
operational efficiencies undertaken by the company will continue to result in 
substantial free cash flow generation despite declining sales. It also 
reflects our belief that, over time, the company will sustain leverage and FFO 
to total debt at more than 3x and 20%, respectively. 

A rating upgrade is unlikely over the near-term given the current challenges 
facing the product portfolio, near-term patent expirations, and a more 
aggressive financial policy. We could lower our rating if revenue declines are 
steeper than we expect, causing EBITDA to decline and leverage to be sustained 
at more than 4x, which is indicative of an "aggressive" financial risk 
profile. In our opinion, if the company completes another debt-financed 
dividend of $1.5 billion it would also increase leverage to more than 4x. We 
could then lower the rating if we believed leverage would be sustained at that 
level.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Warner Chilcott PLC
Warner Chilcott Corp.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB/Stable/--       

New Ratings

Warner Chilcott Corp.
Warner Chilcott Co. LLC
WC Luxco S.a.r.l.
 Senior Secured
  US$300 mil term B-5 bank ln due 2018  BBB-               
   Recovery Rating                      1                  
  US$300 mil term B-4 bank ln due 2017  BBB-               
   Recovery Rating                      1                  

Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
                                        To                 From
Warner Chilcott Co. LLC
Warner Chilcott Finance LLC
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                BB
   Recovery Rating                      5                  3

Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged

Warner Chilcott Corp.
Warner Chilcott Co. LLC
WC Luxco S.a.r.l.
 Senior Secured                         BBB-               
   Recovery Rating                      1                  



Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

