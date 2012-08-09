版本:
SUNLIFEFINANCIAL/BRIEF (URGENT)

TORONTO Aug 9 Sun Life Financial Inc : * CEO connor says "very comfortable" with companys capital levels * CEO says wants to keep MCCSR ratio above 200 * CEO says company still targeting C$2 billion operating profit by 2015 * CEO says would consider "bolt-on" acquisitions

