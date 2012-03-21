TEXT-Fitch affirms Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogota IDRs at 'BBB-'

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings for Empresa de
Telecomunicaciones de Bogota S.A., E.S.P. (ETB):
-- Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
-- Foreign currency IDR at 'BBB-';
-- Long term national scale rating at 'AAA(col)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
ETB's ratings are supported by the company's conservative financial profile,
positive free cash flow (FCF) generation and its leading positions in local and
broadband services in Bogota. Conversely, the ratings are tempered by increased
competition, mobile substitution, and limited geographical footprint and service
revenue diversification. The ratings incorporate that ETB's financial profile
and capital structure should not materially change over time. Following ETB's
decision to cancel the search for a strategic partner, the company's strategy is
now focused in strengthening its network and infrastructure in order to deliver
convergent service offerings.
ETB's 'BBB-' foreign currency rating (FC IDR) rated at the same level of
District of Bogota, (rated 'BBB-' by Fitch) recognizes that the linkage between
parent and subsidiary is weak and non-dependent. Although ETB is owned by the
District of Bogota (the district), the company has an independent management and
historically has maintained a conservative financial profile. ETB's dividend
payment is not material for the district's finances. In addition, the district
has in place until 2013 a voluntary statement to ensure good corporate
governance is enforced. Fitch expects the relationship between the district and
ETB will not affect ETB's business risk and financial profile.
Local Services Supporting FCF:
ETB benefits from its position as the incumbent operator in Bogota, the most
important and competitive market in the country, which at the same time exposes
it to strong competitive pressures. The company's cash flow is primarily
generated by local services. ETB has an estimated 72% of lines in service in
Bogota and an extensive network coverage which allows it to offer multiple
services, to the corporate segment located in Bogota, as well as in other major
cities. However, given the importance of this market many competitors
participate in it and have gained market share at the expense of ETB. The
company has been implementing customer loyalty programs and customer retention
through bundled offerings. ETB's investments are targeted towards a stronger
portfolio of services that will enable the company to have a convergent services
offering.
Weaker Revenues Balanced With Strong Financial Profile:
The company has a strong financial profile compared to its regional peers which
balances against revenue pressures. ETB derives a significant percentage of its
revenues from local and long distance services, which are weakening and are not
being fully compensated with data and Internet service revenue growth, a similar
trend as its incumbent regional peers. However, Funds Flow From Operations(FFO)
should give the company the flexibility to maintain a stable capital structure.
Solid Financial Profile and Low Leverage:
ETB has a conservative financial profile supported by a robust cash flow
generation and low leverage, which gives it flexibility. Over the past years,
the company has generated operating cash flows which let the company fund their
investments and maintain a low leverage. As of December 2011, FFO leverage and
debt to EBITDA was 0.4 times (x), respectively. By adjusting the debt for
contingencies, lease of satellite frequencies, unfunded pension and guarantees
to Colombia Movil, like the reinstatement of provisions to EBITDA, results in an
adjusted leverage ratio of 1.0x EBIDTAR, maintaining the downward trend in
recent years. Fitch believes that given the current low leverage, the company
has some room to lever its capital structure, which can be used for capital
investments, without a significant deterioration in its credit profile.
The company's liquidity position is strong and is supported by high cash
balances, low debt level, a comfortable debt maturity profile and positive FCF
generation. As of December 2011, cash balances totaled COP456.4 billion versus
maturities of COP199.5 billion scheduled over the next three years. ETB's total
debt amounted COP299.5 billion for December 2011 comprised mostly of local banks
debt. All debt is denominated in local currency and pays a variable interest
rate.
Key Rating Drivers:
A negative rating action can be consider if Fitch perceives that the company
will generate over the medium term negative FCF due to a combination of
increased capex/dividends and weak trends in cash from operations which is
funded with additional indebtedness, resulting in a sustained increase in
adjusted (for contingencies, pension liabilities and leases) leverage. Positive
factors for credit quality include better geographical and service
diversification and a larger scale of its operations.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
These ratings reflect the application of Fitch's current criteria, which are
available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Global Telecoms Companies', Sept. 16, 2010;
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011;
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (Fitch's Approach to Rating Entities
Within a Corporate Group Structure)', Aug. 12, 2011;
--'National Ratings Criteria, Jan. 19, 2011.
