公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 01:49 BJT

B/EAEROSPACE/BRIEF (URGENT)

Aug 9 B/E Aerospace Inc : * Moodys assigns baa2 rating to B/E aerospaces new $950 million senior

secured revolving credit facility

