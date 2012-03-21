TEXT-Fitch rates Capital One Financial notes 'A-'

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to the $1.25 billion senior unsecured debt issuance by Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). The rating will remain on Rating Watch Negative. The senior notes will bear a coupon of 2.15%, 160 basis points over the three-year U.S. Treasury rate, and will mature March 23, 2015. Proceeds of the offering are intended to be used for general corporate purposes. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. In addition to the source(s) of information identified in the Master Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information provided by the company. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, Aug. 16, 2011 --Bank Holding Companies Criteria, Aug. 16, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Bank Holding Companies