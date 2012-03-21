TEXT-Fitch rates Southwest Gas Corp notes 'BBB+'

March 21 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Southwest Gas Corp.'s (SWX; Issuer Default Rating 'BBB+') $250 million of 3.875%, unsecured notes, due April 1, 2022. The notes will be senior unsecured obligations and will rank equally with all of SWX's other senior unsecured indebtedness. A portion of the proceeds will be used to refinance $200 million of 7.625% of unsecured notes scheduled to mature on May 15, 2012, and the balance for general corporate purposes including hedge termination costs of approximately $20 million. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Constructive Settlement, Decoupling Adopted: In SWX's last settled rate case (2010 GRC), SWX's base rates were increased by $53 million based on a 9.5% return on equity (ROE) and represented 72% of SWX's requested rate increase of $73 million for rates effective Jan. 1, 2012. Notably, the ACC authorized a full revenue decoupling mechanism which includes a monthly weather normalization provision. Fitch notes that this is the ACC's first approval of revenue decoupling in Arizona. As of January 2012, all of SWX's service territories have decoupled rate structures which mitigate weather risk. Strong Liquidity: SWX recently closed on a five year $300 million unsecured credit facility with a March 15, 2017 maturity. Fitch notes that the credit facility contains a maximum debt to capitalization covenant of 70%. Debt maturities are modest with $18 million in 2013, and $1 million in 2014 and 2015. Fitch notes that above maturities relate to the debt obligations of SWX's non-regulated construction subsidiary, NPL Construction (NPL). Improving Credit Metrics: SWX's credit metrics have improved due to a combination of favorable rate decisions, constructive rate design, cooler than normal weather during 2011, improvements in capital structure, and low natural gas prices. For 2011, EBITDA coverage improved to 6.4 times (x) as compared to 5.4x last year and leverage, as measured by debt to EBITDA, was low at 2.8x. For 2012, Fitch expects debt to EBITDA coverage below 3.0x and EBITDA interest coverage above 6x, respectively. Leverage has declined in recent years along with a slowdown in service area growth. The common equity portion of SWX's capital structure has improved to 50.6% to total capital in 2011 from 36.2% in 2005. SWX has been successful in raising equity through its Dividend Reinvestment Program and increased retained earnings with a conservative dividend payout ratio. Effective Rate Structures: SWX has exposure to gas price volatility, primarily stemming from changes in weather, but has been able to minimize its exposure to commodity price risk through progressive purchase gas agreements (PGAs) in all of its service territories including Nevada (quarterly adjustments), California (monthly price adjustments), and Arizona (monthly price adjustments within pre-established limits). Fixed Contract Purchases Mitigate Risk: As part of SWX's risk management program, SWX utilizes fixed-price contracts and swaps to effectively fix the price on a portion of its natural gas supply portfolios, currently ranging from 25% to 35% depending on the jurisdiction. Gas costs that are incurred in excess of amounts embedded in customer rates are generally deferred and recovered under PGAs. Strong Growth at NPL: Growth at SWX's unregulated construction subsidiary NPL has been strong the last few years as NPL has benefited from the current low interest rate environment, a regulatory environment focused on federal and state pipeline safety-related programs and bonus depreciation incentives that have spurred utilities to invest in large multi year distribution replacement projects. For 2011, NPL's operating income increased 69% to $35 million as compared to $21 million last year due to the increased demand of pipeline replacement construction, however, Fitch notes that NPL remains less than 10% of SWX's overall operating income. Largest Distributor in AZ and NV: As of Dec. 31, SWX has approximately 1.9 million customers of which 54%, 36% and 10% were located in Arizona, Nevada, and California, respectively. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.