TEXT-S&P revises PulteGroup outlook to stable from negative

Overview
     -- Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based PulteGroup Inc., one of the
largest and most diverse U.S. homebuilders, delivered 15,434 homes for the 12
months ended June 30, 2012, and has communities in 60 markets across 29 states
and the District of Columbia.
     -- We revised our outlook on PulteGroup to stable from negative and 
affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' corporate credit 
rating.
     -- The outlook revision reflects our expectation that improved revenue 
and profitability trends over the next 12 months will likely result in 
sufficient improvement in EBITDA-based credit metrics to support PulteGroup's 
'BB-' corporate credit rating.


Rating Action
On Aug. 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
PulteGroup Inc. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 
ratings on the company, including the 'BB-' corporate credit and issue-level 
ratings on the company's debt. Our recovery rating on the company's unsecured 
senior notes is '3', indicating a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event 
of a payment default.
 
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our expectation that improved revenue and 
profitability trends over the balance of 2012 will likely result in sufficient 
improvement in credit metrics to support PulteGroup's 'BB-' corporate credit 
rating. Despite a 7% reduction in active selling communities, PulteGroup 
posted year-on-year home sales and revenue gains for the second quarter of 
2012 due to better absorption trends. PulteGroup also continues to benefit 
from improved operating margins following aggressive cost-cutting initiatives 
the company implemented in the second half of 2011, and we expect EBITDA 
growth to outpace revenue gains in 2012. As a result, we expect that 
debt-to-EBITDA will likely drop below 7x over the next six to 12 months, with 
continued improvement thereafter, which is more supportive of PulteGroup's 
'BB-' corporate credit rating.

Our ratings on PulteGroup reflect the homebuilder's "fair" business risk 
profile that is supported by the company's leading market position and, in our 
view, the industry's most diversified operating platform. PulteGroup delivered 
15,434 homes during the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, at an average price of 
$268,000. The company operates 744 communities (as of June 30, 2012) in 60 
markets across 29 states and the District of Columbia and serves entry-level, 
move-up, and active adult homebuyers. However, despite its considerable scale 
and diversity, PulteGroup's return to profitability has been slower than many 
of its homebuilding peers. In our view, given the size of its operating 
platform, PulteGroup's consolidated results are more likely to reflect the 
trends of the overall U.S. housing environment, rather than the performance of 
individual submarkets. Additionally, following a period of rapid, primarily 
merger-driven growth, PulteGroup is shrinking its platform to focus on more 
profitable communities, which can be a challenge to top line growth. The 
company's leverage is high, relative to its peers and similarly rated 
industrials, and PulteGroup faces substantial debt maturities beginning in 
2014. Therefore, we view PulteGroup's financial risk profile as "aggressive."

Second-quarter 2012 operating results benefited from stronger absorption 
trends (2.2 homes per community per month) and significant improvement in 
profitability. Despite a 7% reduction on new home communities, second-quarter 
2012 orders for new homes rose 32% over the prior year period, to 5,578 homes. 
PulteGroup's operating margin also improved by more than 600 basis points 
(bps) year-over-year, reflecting a 320-bps improvement in the gross margin 
(adjusted for interest in cost of sales and impairments) and a continued 
reduction in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses. 
Second-quarter 2012 SG&A dropped 10% from the prior year period to $124.2 
million and SG&A as percentage of homebuilding revenue totaled 12.1%, down 330 
bps from a year ago. This significant reduction in SG&A is due in large part 
to cost cutting initiatives that PulteGroup implemented over the past year to 
more effectively match its overhead with a shrinking sales platform. 

Despite our expectations for ongoing reduction in community count, we 
currently believe that PulteGroup will deliver high single-digit year-on-year 
sales volume growth for full year 2012. We also expect a 4% to 5% increase in 
average sales price as PulteGroup continues to derive a significant proportion 
of sales from move-up and active adult communities in 2012. Given operating 
margin improvements achieved year to date, we expect PulteGroup to achieve 
EBITDA margins of 10% to 11% for full year 2012. As a result, we expect 
debt-to-EBITDA will be less than 7x at year-end 2012, down from 10x at 
year-end 2011. We expect revenue and EBITDA growth to be more modest in 2013, 
given the combination of a shrinking community count, and our expectation that 
absorption rates will only improve modestly from 2012. However, we think 2013 
EBITDA growth will be sufficient to drive further improvement in leverage 
metrics, such that debt-to-EBITDA reaches the 5x to 6x range by year-end 2013. 
Additional debt repayment would accelerate improvement in this metric.

Debt, including operating lease adjustments, totaled about $3.2 billion at 
June 30, 2012, and consisted primarily of senior unsecured notes. Based on our 
projections for EBITDA growth, we expect key EBITDA-based credit metrics such 
as debt-to-EBITDA to improve over the next six to 12 months. However, given 
our expectations for more moderate revenue growth in 2013, more meaningful 
improvement in credit metrics will likely require some reduction in 
PulteGroup's debt levels. Debt reduction will be even more essential if a 
negative shift in consumer sentiment causes the current fragile and uneven 
housing recovery to stall. PulteGroup also has sizeable debt maturities 
beginning in 2014, when approximately $570 million debt matures, which in our 
view, increase the company's vulnerability to capital market fluctuations.  


Liquidity
In our opinion, PulteGroup has an adequate liquidity profile, with cash 
sources that are sufficient to cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 to 
18 months.
     -- As of June 30, 2012, PulteGroup had an unrestricted balance of cash 
and equivalents of about $1.3 billion that has benefitted from the liquidation 
of legacy land holdings earlier in the housing cycle and a large tax refund in 
2010.
     -- We estimate that the company's cash balance, along with $175 million 
to $225 million of funds from operations annually, is sufficient to meet 
anticipated capital needs over the next two years. These capital needs 
primarily consist of maturing debt totaling $97 million and $180 million in 
2012 and 2013, respectively, and annual seasonal working capital outflows of 
$500 million to $600 million to build sufficient inventory to support an 
estimated $4.5 billion to $5 billion of annual revenues in 2012 and 2013. 
     -- While it is not contractually obligated to do so, we expect PulteGroup 
to use some of its cash balance to reduce its debt maturities for 2014 through 
2016. The company's maturities are significant and total $568 million ($256 
million of which matures in January 2014), $479 million, and $469 million, 
respectively.  
     -- PulteGroup terminated its $250 million unsecured revolving credit 
facility in March 2011 and is no longer subject to restrictive maintenance 
covenants. PulteGroup also allowed its mortgage warehouse facilities to expire 
and the company now funds its captive finance subsidiary needs primarily with 
cash. Amounts outstanding under the mortgage repurchase agreements between 
PulteGroup and its mortgage financing arm totaled $54.4 million at March 31, 
2012.
     -- Following the termination of its revolving credit facility, PulteGroup 
entered separate cash-collateralized letters of credit agreements. Most of 
these agreements are uncommitted and PulteGroup is required to maintain 
deposits in amounts approximating the letters of credit outstanding. Letters 
of credit totaling $66.9 million were outstanding under these agreements at 
June 30, 2012. PulteGroup included the cash collateralizing them in its 
restricted cash balance that totaled $86.8 at June 30, 2012.
     -- PulteGroup also maintains an unsecured letter of credit facility that 
expires in June 2014. In July, PulteGroup reduced capacity under this facility 
to $150 million from $200 million. At June 30, 2012, $133.6 million of letters 
of credit were outstanding under this facility.

Recovery analysis
Our rating on the company's senior unsecured notes is 'BB-' (the same as our 
corporate credit rating on PulteGroup and Centex). Our recovery rating on 
PulteGroup's senior unsecured debt is '3,' which indicates our expectation for 
a meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of default. For the complete 
recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on PulteGroup published on 
April 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect.


Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit trends will gradually 
improve over the next year, resulting in credit metrics that are more in line 
with similarly rated industrial peers. We could lower our rating if demand for 
new homes falters and PulteGroup appears unlikely to meet our 2012 
expectations for high single-digit growth in home sales and modest price 
appreciation. Under this downside scenario, debt-to-EBITDA is unlikely to 
approach 6x over the next year and liquidity could become constrained as the 
company's current $1.3 billion balance of cash and equivalents remains its 
primary source of liquidity to fund growth initiatives and meet sizeable 
upcoming debt maturities. Upwards rating momentum is not likely in the near 
term absent substantial debt reduction that reduces sizeable 2014 through 2016 
maturities and results in debt-to-EBITDA declining to around 4x.


Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
PulteGroup Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BB-/Stable/--      BB-/Negative/--

Ratings Affirmed

PulteGroup Inc. 
Centex Corp.
 Senior Unsecured                       BB-                
 Recovery Rating                        3                  


