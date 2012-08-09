NEWYORKTIMES/BRIEF (URGENT)

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
Aug 9 New York Times Co : * Moodys says possible sale of about.com will factor into resolution of New
York times positive outlook * Rpt-moodys says possible sale of about.com will factor into resolution of
new york times positive outlook
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.